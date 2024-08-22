Ashes of Creation alpha release date and known features

The Ashes of Creation alpha test is coming soon, and players will have to mark their calendars to make sure they don't miss it. Intrepid Studios has confirmed that the game's "Alpha Two" release date is October 24, 2024. Players who have purchased a Kickstarter or pre-order package will have access to it.

Ashes of Creation has made waves in the MMO community ever since its announcement. Intrepid Studios, led by developer Steven Sharif, has made bold claims about its scope and direction. Many have their doubts about the possibility of the developer achieving these goals, but the studio's competence and dedication has inspired hope.

This article goes over when players can get access to the Ashes of Creation Alpha Two, as well as the known features in the playtest.

Alpha release date for Ashes of Creation

Those who've made certain game purchases will be granted Alpha access (Image via Intrepid Studios)

Players who have purchased a Kickstarter or pre-order package of Ashes of Creation will have access to the Alpha Two test. This will begin on October 24, 2024, and will have three waves of content testing implemented throughout its runtime. Access to these content waves will depend on what package, or packages, a player has purchased for the game.

Similar to Throne and Liberty, any progression you make during this period will be wiped, so there's no need to worry about making the right or wrong decisions during play.

Intrepid Studios is hoping this will provide them with the necessary feedback they need to get the title in working order for launch.

Features available in Alpha Two

Not everything will be available for testing (Image via Intrepid Studios)

There are a few key areas of development that Intrepid Studios is hoping to test with Ashes of Creation's Alpha Two. These testing areas range from crafting to PvE bosses and will be open for players to engage with how they wish. Unfortunately, there will be a large portion of content that is unimplemented, but at this stage, it is to be expected.

Below, we'll list some of the major content types players will be able to try out in this alpha stage:

Node progression

Node Systems

Crafting

PvE enemies

PvP combat

Any player who has access to this release of Ashes of Creation will get a first-hand look at these types of content. You will also be able to directly help the developer tune and alter the in-game systems with your play and feedback. We highly encourage anyone who has access to give the game a shot, as the data the studio gathers from your engagement will be helpful for the end product.

