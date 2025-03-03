Ashes of Creation to introduce Tropics Expansion and two-handed greataxes in March

Ashes of Creation devs recently shared their latest development update, which has given us a look at what we can expect from the game in the upcoming days. Phase Two of Alpha playtesting is in full swing, and the developers have revealed major content additions coming soon, including a new tropical zone, long-awaited combat additions, and progress on PvP sieges.

In this article, we have shared everything we know so far about the upcoming additions to Ashes of Creation in March 2025.

What to expect from Ashes of Creation in March 2025

Official gameplay screenshot (Image via Intrepid Studios)

Intrepid Studios has confirmed that the Tropics Expansion will arrive at the end of March, most likely on the 27th. This new region will feature an expanded tropical zone, complete with increased water mount speeds that will let you explore the region easily. The update will also bring six new gatherable resources, including Lithium for mining.

The update hinted at two-handed great axes that are actively being worked on. However, the community has some doubts regarding the balancing issues that these weapons can have.

Dual axes are also planned for a later date, but dual-wielding shields still remain off the table. The developers made it clear: no tanky, shield-slamming warriors anytime soon.

A major highlight of the update is the introduction of the Rogue class. Developers have been refining the Rogue, and it is now expected to be fully implemented by mid-March. The team assured players that the class is all but guaranteed to be included in the end-of-month patch.

Siege mode will also make its way into the game at the end of March. Developers have been testing siege mechanics, adjusting player numbers, and refining level design. The latest test showed significant improvements compared to earlier versions.

However, at launch, sieges will not yet destroy nodes. Full node destruction, along with the ruins phase, will likely be introduced in Phase Three of Alpha testing.

Additionally, new points of interest (POIs) will feature hostile firestarter enemies. A fix for TTK is coming in the next few weeks, aiming to improve combat pacing. Hotkeys for Need/Greed loot rolls should also be implemented next week.

The April developer livestream will provide more details on Phase Three. Steven Sharif has hinted at significant updates to the node system, which will play a critical role in the game’s evolving world. Freehold features are also being worked on, though they will require a series of wipes before Phase Three launches.

Development progress has accelerated since the start of Alpha Two, with dynamic gridding, event testing, and marketplace improvements all in the pipeline. You can also expect new mounts, including the Chameleon Geode, Rhino, and a tusked zebra-like creature in the upcoming updates.

