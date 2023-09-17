Battlebit Remastered v2.1.4 patch notes: ZalfiBay map, F2000, G3, weapon adjustments, and more

The latest patch of Battlebit Remastered adds a variety of new exciting content and changes that will surely delight its community. Players will get to enjoy the new map ZalfiBay, new weapons in F2000 and G3, weapon adjustments, global leaderboards, audio and video enhancements, and plenty more. The v2.1.4 patch notes are now available, and players can look through them before jumping in.

Read on to check the full Battlebit Remastered v2.1.4 patch notes.

Battlebit Remastered v2.1.4 official patch notes

The official patch notes for v2.1.4 in Battlebit Remastered are as follows:

ZalfiBay Overview

New map (Image via Battlebit Remastered)

Both teams will battle for control of the Main City in an area surrounded by desert hills and canyons. Naval vehicles are your best friend for fast travel to any objective, while Snipers can utilize the islands in the middle of the water to control the coastline. Navigate along the cliffs and palms in between objectives to protect yourself from sniper fire while on the move!

Available on: Conquest, INF Conquest, Frontline, Domination, CTF

Global Leaderboards

Global Leaderboards (Image via Battlebit Remastered)

Ever wondered how you stack up against the wider BattleBit Remastered Community? In this first implementation of our Global Leaderboards, you can check out the Top 5000 players or groups in the following categories:

Clans

XP Earned

Heals

Revives

Vehicles Destroyed

Vehicles Repaired

Road Kills

Longest Kill

Objectives Completed

Kills

UX/UI

Global Leaderboard implemented, Main Menu (Top 5000 listed) [work-in-progress API here]

On the loading screen, a random global leaderboard (top 20) will be displayed.

Positional hitmarker (appears where the barrel is pointed instead of centered) can now be toggled on/off from settings [On by Default]

Server browser and filter choices will be saved

Loadout UI: "Armor Damage" renamed to "Player Armor Damage" and "L-Armor Damage" renamed to "Light Vehicle Damage" for better clarity

GAMEPLAY

Disabled the Squad Leader Class until it has a proper place in the class system. This does not affect being a squad's Squad Leader

Frag Grenades will no longer explode on impact with vehicles

Additional hit reg changes + hit feedback changes.

Players will able to give up faster the longer they hold "SPACE." (Doesn't affect the speed if you don't hold SPACE)

During gamemode voting, players who do not vote will no longer count as "Random;" however, servers will no longer run the same gamemode twice in a row.

VEHICLES

Helicopters will fall slower when tilted down exactly 180 (apparently it was a bit too much, damage fall off should be enough for now. It was cubic gravity, now exponential gravity)

Littlebird minigun damage falloff STARTS at 75 meters instead of 200 meters

Littlebird minigun damage falloff ENDS at 200 meters instead of 500 meters

WEAPONS

New Weapons

Assault Rifle: F2000 (level 35)

DMR: G3 (level 90)

HK419

Firerate increased from 640 to 825

Vertical recoil decreased from 1.4 to 1.3

Horizontal recoil increased from 0.9 to 1.3

Quick-A Magazine size increased from 24 to 26

AUGA3

Firerate increased from 500 to 600

MAPS/ENVIRONMENT

New Map Added: ZalfiBay

Window Shutters - Reduces the amount of windows to account for, can be destroyed via explosive or sledgehammer

Added shutters on Lonovo and Wine Paradise

Added shutters on desert biome buildings [Salhan, Sandy Sunset, etc.]

Frugis: Textures added to Frugis Subway

Frugis: Frontline 32v32 - incorrect borders fixed

Tensa Town: Suburban building textures updated. Added texture to walls, foundation, and floor

Shooting Range: Target Dummy textures were fixed

AUDIO

Directional bullet pass-by sounds added

Players will no longer hear bullet pass-by sound if there is an obstacle between the player and the bullet

When the mag is emptied, there will be a dry fire sound each time fire is clicked

Shot sounds will adjust according to distance instead of inaudible on long distance (There will be proper work with a sound studio about this in the future)

FIXES

Gadgets not syncing fixed (silent RPGs, suicide C4, and animations not playing, etc.)

Player visuals desyncing while climbing fixed for the third time

A bug where bullets desync with server-client side while the player is being supplied by a support player - fixed.

You are being bandaged/revived message not appearing - fixed.

If a player vaults twice in a row, the vaulting animation won't play. - fixed

Misapplied weapon drawing speeds - fixed

CTF: If the Flag becomes stuck inside an object, it will automatically teleport above the object

Support will no longer attempt to supply downed or dead players and themselves while using ammo kit handheld supply

