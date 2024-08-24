Best Activator and De-oxidant farm in Once Human, explained

An Activator is your basic healing item in Once Human, and a De-oxidant is the primary component required to craft it. These items are plentiful in the early to mid-game, so you likely won't have to worry about running out. However, as you progress to the endgame, you may find your stockpile dwindling, especially during challenging content like the LEA Research Lab.

This guide covers everything you need to know about Activators and De-oxidants in Once Human, including the best locations to farm them.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Where to farm Activator and De-oxidant in Once Human

The Dayton Hospital (Image via Starry Studio)

Activators and De-oxidants in Once Human are found primarily in hospitals throughout this post-apocalyptic world. These items can be looted from red Emergency Medkits (duffle bags) and Medkits (medical supply boxes).

For early-game farming, the best place to gather Activators and De-oxidants is the Dayton Hospital Stronghold in Once Human. This stronghold is located in the starting region of Dayton Wetlands and is accessible right from the beginning of the game.

You can farm healing items in Blackfell's Central Hospital (Image via Starry Studio)

On the other hand, the Blackfell Stronghold in the Red Sands region is the optimal farming location for Activators, De-oxidants, furniture formulas, and other resources in the endgame. This area has a dedicated hospital for medical supplies and is also filled with plenty of Storage, Gear, and Weapon Crates for other resources. Additionally, you can find rare furniture formulas in this location.

However, access to the Blackfell Stronghold is restricted until you reach Phase 2, as the Red Sands region is locked during the first phase of the game.

Unlike Weapon, Gear, and Storage Crates, which respawn every four hours, medical supplies take twice as long, reappearing every eight hours. This means you can revisit these locations every eight hours to accumulate a substantial supply of these items.

Monoliths also have a decent stock of healing items (Image via Starry Studio)

Besides the Strongholds, another easy way to farm Activators and De-oxidants in Once Human is to loot Monoliths. There are five of them in the game, with Teleportation Towers nearby. You can quickly go inside each of the main buildings, loot all the supplies, and repeat the process every time they restock.

While farming any one of these locations is enough to steadily stock up on healing items, if you are running extremely low, you can farm all of them one after another to amass a large supply.

With the introduction of Hard mode servers in Season 2, healing items have become even more crucial than they were in Season 1's Novice servers. So, besides these loot runs, an essential tip to survive in this environment is to use the Festering Gel Deviant. This entity can drop from the main boss of the Monolith of Greed, Ravenous Hunter, which is located in the starting region of the game.

The Festering Gel Deviant not only heals you but also helps restore your Sanity stat in difficult situations, reducing the need to rely on your limited supply of Activators.

