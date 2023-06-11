The Crucible League in Path of Exile has been producing some of the most powerful weapons and gear in Wraeclast. The latest expansion introduces the Crucible challenge league along with nine new Vaal Skills, Atlas Gateways, and more. So if you're new to the game or just considering a fresh build for the Assassin, this article has you covered.

So without further ado, here's the best Assassin Crucible League build for Path of Exile.

Path of Exile Guide: Best Assassin build for Crucible

Although many think PoE is pay-to-win, there are plenty of builds you can try to beat such leagues as The Crucible. One of the more epic and reliable ones is The Poison Assassin Build. This build combines really good clearspeed, a high survivability rate on an ascendancy that offers QoL in movement speed, and strong conditional effects.

This makes it easier for your character to plow through hordes of enemies. In this case, focusing on Blade Vortex would be your best bet. This fan-favorite spell creates ethereal blades which orbit around you and damage enemies every 0.6 seconds. The more blades that appear, the more damage you'll inflict.

Mix that power with Poison damage, and you'll be quite unstoppable in Path of Exile. Since this skill has a higher hit count, it makes for a more dependable way to apply a lot of poison stacks very fast. Furthermore, because of the time it takes for the Poisons to be applied and slow the enemy down, you'll need a decent amount of defense to avoid death in those two-three seconds during fights.

Maximizing Blade Vortex to its full potential

The Blade Vortex in Action (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The main thing you must remember when doing this build is Duration and the amount of Poison stacked on an enemy. As there is no limit to the number of Poisons, one can run up on an enemy, and getting Poison duration really helps your damage. Therefore, the Assassin’s Noxious Strike is really important to keep up.

This can be utilized using a fast-hitting Poison applier like the aforementioned Blade Vortex. And because Poisons last longer, eventually, you'll be hitting 40+ Poison stacks on an Enemy, rendering them 40 times more vulnerable. Remember to stay close to your enemies to deal the heaviest damage. This means you must stand next to bosses. It might be intimidating at first, but once you get enough momentum, enemies will melt within your vicinity in no time.

Although the Poison Blade Vortex has been a long-time favorite for veteran players, it still holds up as one of the best builds for Assassins. If you want to learn more about Path of Exile, check out the latest info on its highly-anticipated sequel, Path of Exile 2.

Poll : 0 votes