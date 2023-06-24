5 Best Barbarian passives in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 offers many build possibilities owing to a bunch of distinct classes with myriad abilities to choose from. Fans can tweak their build as per their preference and easily tackle various foes. Those interested in slaying enemies by engaging in close-range battles can opt for the Barbarian class in Diablo 4, which possess a robust set of passive skills.

Passive skills cannot be triggered like their active counterparts. They get associated with the character and work behind the scenes to impart a particular stat boost to the player. While all skills serve their purpose well, there are certain ones that are better than the others which can strengthen the Barbarian.

Which are the 5 best passives for Barbarian in Diablo 4

1) Imposing Presence

Players inclined to have some robust defense must opt for the Imposing Presence passive skill. It enables one to gain a certain percentage of additional maximum life for the Barbarian. While it is natural to play aggressively with the Barbarian, it is important to have a proper defense since players will regularly be under attack from surrounding enemies.

Multiple ranks are associated with this passive skill, and Diablo 4 fans can increase the percentage of maximum life gained by acquiring higher ranks. Rank 1 will provide a 5% boost to maximum life while Rank 2 and 3 will enhance it by 10% and 15%, respectively.

2) Invigorating Fury

Fury is the resource associated with the Barbarian in Diablo 4. Players who frequently use skills like Rend, Whirlwind, and others that cost Fury should consider having Invigorating Fury on their side. This passive skill enables one to heal a small amount of their maximum life in the instances wherein 100 Fury is spent.

Players inclined to stick to this passive skill, in the long run, can increase the skill’s rank to boost the amount of healing received from it. Rank 1 imparts 3% healing, Rank 2 provides 6%, and Rank 3 heals 9% of the maximum life for every 100 Fury used. Players who opt for the Whirlwind Barbarian build can benefit from this passive skill.

3) Tough as Nails

Tough as Nails not only boosts Thorns by a certain percentage but also deals additional bleeding damage (for 5 seconds) to enemies who hit the player. This damage is equivalent to 10% of the player’s Thorns. Investing in higher ranks increases the Thorns, with Rank 1 granting 3%, Rank 2 offering 6%, and Rank 3 providing a 9% boost.

Tough as Nails is an ideal passive skill for fans of Thorn Barbarian build. Players opting for another build can also leverage this skill’s bleeding damage boost. One can peruse this article to know everything about Thorns in Diablo 4.

4) Endless Fury

As mentioned earlier, Fury is a crucial Diablo 4 resource pertaining to the Barbarian, and players must try to generate as much of it as they can. Endless Fury is a potent passive skill that enables a basic skill to generate an additional percentage of Fury when a player is using two-handed weapons.

Like some other passive skills, fans can acquire higher ranks. Rank 1 offers 5% additional Fury while Rank 2 and 3 grant a 10% and 15% increase, respectively. The best advantage of this passive skill is that it jives well with any of the builds a player wishes to use.

5) Guttural Yell

Barbarian comprises many Shout skills like Power War Cry, Tactical Rallying Cry, and more that one can leverage to effectively fend off a swarm of enemies. Players inclined to use such skills can side with Guttural Yell, wherein the players’ Shout skills reduce the damage received from enemies for a few seconds.

Rank 1 grants a 4% damage reduction, and players who feel that Guttural Yell works with their build can opt for higher ranks. Rank 2 yields an 8% damage reduction, and Rank 3 reduces enemy damage by 12%. Fans of Shout skills and an aggressive playstyle should explore this passive skill for their Barbarian.

Apart from passive skills, a character build can be strengthened by a robust combination of Legendary Aspects. Diablo 4 fans can refer to this article highlighting the five best Legendary Aspects for the Barbarian.

