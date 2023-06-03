Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for GTX 1660 Ti

Diablo 4 is the most anticipated game of 2023, with players eager to get their hands on it and explore the all-new Diablo universe. Pre-ordered Deluxe and Ultimate Edition owners have already received access to the game. Furthermore, the game garnered favorable feedback and high appreciation from the community. The new version includes a fantastic narrative and some gameplay and graphical improvements.

Despite being a new game, it plays fairly well on most PCs and does not require high-end hardware. So GTX 1660 Ti owners can fully appreciate and relish the game without sacrificing visual quality while achieving consistent FPS.

Diablo 4 graphics settings GTX 1660 Ti

The GTX 1660 Ti was released in early 2019 and is based on NVIDIA's Turing architecture. With little visual settings tweaking, the GPU has the power to run most modern titles in 1080p flawlessly. Therefore it will have no trouble running Diablo 4 at maximum settings and achieving frame rates of more than 100 in 1080p resolution. The recommended settings for a smooth gameplay experience are listed below:

Display

Display: Windows (Fullscreen)

Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

Resolution: 1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen)

Sharpen Image: 6

Font Scale: Medium

Cursor Scale: Small

HDR: Off

Vertical Sync: Off

Lock Cursor: Off

Peripheral Lighting: On

Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

Temporal Reconstruction: Off

DLSS: Off

Max Foreground FPS: 400

Max Background FPS: 400

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Quality

Texture Quality: Medium

Anisotropic filtering: 16x

Shadow Quality: High

Dynamic Shadows: On

Soft Shadows: On

Shader Quality: High

SSAO Quality: High

Fog Quality: High

Clutter Quality: Medium

Fur Quality Level: High

Water Simulation Quality: High

Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

Geometric Complexity: High

Terrain Geometry Detail: High

Physics Quality: High

Particles Quality: High

Reflection Quality: High

Screen Space Reflections: On

Distortion: Off

Low FX: Off

Diablo 4 system requirements

As previously stated, Diablo 4 does not require high-end hardware to perform smoothly. Furthermore, the title has been properly optimized to give stunning visuals and a consistent frame rate. Blizzard Entertainment designed the system requirements with the goal of ensuring that practically any system can run the game flawlessly.

Minimum Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

Recommended Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

The above settings will give players the best Diablo 4 experience with GTX 1660 Ti. Follow Sporstkeeda for more Diablo 4 content.

