Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for GTX 1660 Ti

Diablo 4 is the most anticipated game of 2023, with players eager to get their hands on it and explore the all-new Diablo universe. Pre-ordered Deluxe and Ultimate Edition owners have already received access to the game. Furthermore, the game garnered favorable feedback and high appreciation from the community. The new version includes a fantastic narrative and some gameplay and graphical improvements.
Despite being a new game, it plays fairly well on most PCs and does not require high-end hardware. So GTX 1660 Ti owners can fully appreciate and relish the game without sacrificing visual quality while achieving consistent FPS.
Diablo 4 graphics settings GTX 1660 Ti
The GTX 1660 Ti was released in early 2019 and is based on NVIDIA's Turing architecture. With little visual settings tweaking, the GPU has the power to run most modern titles in 1080p flawlessly. Therefore it will have no trouble running Diablo 4 at maximum settings and achieving frame rates of more than 100 in 1080p resolution. The recommended settings for a smooth gameplay experience are listed below:
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
- Resolution: 1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Off
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Quality
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: High
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: Medium
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
Diablo 4 system requirements
As previously stated, Diablo 4 does not require high-end hardware to perform smoothly. Furthermore, the title has been properly optimized to give stunning visuals and a consistent frame rate. Blizzard Entertainment designed the system requirements with the goal of ensuring that practically any system can run the game flawlessly.
Minimum Requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
Recommended Requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
The above settings will give players the best Diablo 4 experience with GTX 1660 Ti. Follow Sporstkeeda for more Diablo 4 content.