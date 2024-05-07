Best Neverwinter class for each role: DPS, tank, and healer

There are numerous classes in Neverwinter, each offering a distinct playstyle and role. In MMOs like this, building a balanced team is always necessary. There will be times when you won’t get the role you specialize in or prefer, so you must prepare in advance for other roles. Although overwhelming, this diversity is one of the reasons why you should give Neverwinter a chance in 2024.

But that doesn’t mean you must try out each role in each class. You can always go in the optimized route and train with the best classes in each of the vital roles. To help you choose the best roles and prepare you to take on each role, here we have listed all the best classes in each role available in Neverwinter.

Best tank class in Neverwinter

The frontline of each battle in Neverwinter (Image via Arc Games/Reddit- u/Thamarkou)

If you want to carry your group and become the pillar that leads in every combat all while supporting your teammates, Paladin is the class for you. Paladins are warriors of faith and protectors of the righteous. These adamant fighters can soak up a lot of hits and can heal their party members when needed. Paladin is a very versatile class, so if you need it, you can even customize them with a damage-dealing build.

The Paladin's abilities include:

Composure: Faster divinity regen, which helps Paladins recover from damage more quickly.

Aura of Wrath: A group damage buff that increases the damage dealt by allies.

Aura of Protection: A defensive ability that reduces damage taken by allies.

Oath Strike: An at-will ability that deals area of effect damage and threat, useful for initiating combat.

Shielding Strike: An at-will ability that restores stamina, useful for maintaining stamina levels during combat.

Vow of Enmity: An encounter ability that generates an area of effect threat and is good for initiating combat.

Templar's Wrath: An encounter ability that deals area of effect damage and generates significant threat.

Absolution: A daily ability that reduces incoming damage.

Divine Judgement: A daily ability that helps maintain the threat on bosses.

Divine Protector: A daily ability that combines with the Shield of the Gods feat to provide additional survivability.

Shield of Faith: A daily ability that provides additional group survival if Divine Protector is not needed.

Mechanic Block: A mechanic that allows Paladins to block hits and then drop the block to regenerate stamina.

Divine Champion: A mechanic that combines with the Unyielding Champion feat to provide additional survivability and healing.

Best DPS class in Neverwinter

The high-damaging Wizard (Image via Arc Games)

One of the most iconic classes in Dungeons and Dragons, Wizard, is by far the best DPS class in the game. Although they are extremely squishy, wizards have a wide range of single targeting and AOE attacks that can turn the flow of the battle. With a proper build, Wizards can level armies of enemies, as long as they are behind their tanks and secured.

Wizard abilities include:

Arcane Power: Wizards use arcane power to fuel their spells, which can be replenished through various means such as resting, using items, or activating certain abilities.

Spellcasting: Wizards have access to a variety of spells that can be used in combat, including single-target and area-of-effect spells.

Control: Wizards have abilities that can control the battlefield, such as stuns, slows, and roots, which can be used to manage enemy movements and positioning.

Debuffs: Wizards have abilities that can apply debuffs to enemies, reducing their damage output, speed, or other abilities.

Buffs: Wizards have abilities that can apply buffs to allies, increasing their damage output, speed, or other abilities.

If you are looking forward to playing a damage-focused Wizard, the Thaumaturge build is the best option for you.

Best Healer class in Neverwinter

The healers who packs a punch (Image via Arc Games)

While healers are vital on the battlefield, their lack of offense makes them easy targets. However, this is not the case with the Clerics. This class can draw power from their patron God or Goddess and channel their divinity to heal their allies as well as deal some massive damage. With the right build, a Cleric can become the most vital addition to a party.

Cleric abilities include:

Divine Spellcasting: Clerics use divine magic, which is based on Wisdom and is not affected by wearing heavy armor.

Clerics use divine magic, which is based on Wisdom and is not affected by wearing heavy armor. Decent Hit Dice: Clerics have a decent amount of hit dice, which helps them recover from damage.

Clerics have a decent amount of hit dice, which helps them recover from damage. Good Attack Bonuses: Clerics have good attack bonuses, making them effective in combat.

Clerics have good attack bonuses, making them effective in combat. Healing Spells: Clerics have access to powerful healing spells, such as Heal and Greater Restoration.

Clerics have access to powerful healing spells, such as Heal and Greater Restoration. Damage Spells: Clerics also have access to damaging spells, such as Harm and Destruction.

These are the best classes for each of the main roles of Neverwinter. With a little practice with each of these, you can become a powerhouse in this DnD-based MMO.