When it comes to Palworld respawn points, choosing a nice one can play a major role in determining the quality of your journey through Palpagos Island. There are eight respawn points in this game, each with its own diversity in wildlife and resources. By default, the game will throw you into Windswept Hills Plateau of Beginnings, but you can choose to die and respawn in one of the other seven points.

You will come across the following Palworld respawn points:

Windswept Hills Plateau of Beginning

Windswept Hills Flying Fish Coast

Sea Breeze Archipelago Reef

Sea Breeze Archipelago Beach

Marsh Island

Eastern Wild Island

Ice Wind Island

Forgotten Island

From the aforementioned locations, we have curated a list of the best Palworld respawn points for the best start possible.

Note: These respawn points are not ranked in any way. We have provided you with the best options available in Palworld. Feel free to explore and choose one that you want to start your journey from.

5 best Palworld respawn points

1) Windswept Hills Plateau of Beginning

Windswept Hills Plateau of Beginning (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

As mentioned, Windswept Hills Plateau of Beginning is the default Palworld respawn point. It has a five-star rating for both Pal Population and Resource Amount. You could not wish for a better starting point as far as resources and Experience Points are concerned. It is a grind and a half when looking to level up by collecting XP in Palworld. Thus, farming XP is very important.

The game describes Windswept Hills Plateau of Beginnings as a small hill with a scenic view. It is good for new players as you can find almost everything you need to get started in this location.

2) Windswept Hills Flying Fish Coast

Windswept Hills Flying Fish Coast (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

You can find the Windswept Hills Flying Fish Coast respawn point to the west of the previous entry. While it shares a similar name, the Flying Fish Coast variant of Windswept Hills lacks slightly in terms of Pals and resources. It has a four-star rating in Pal Population and three stars in Resource Amount.

So, while you may get a prettier view compared to the previous Palworld respawn point, this one will not offer as many Pals and resources as Plateau of Beginning.

3) Marsh Island

Marsh Island (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

You will find this respawn point if you head northeast from Palworld's starting point. The game describes this location as an island that has well-spread-out marshes. You will have an island to yourself, which means there will be a lot of privacy.

However, you will be sacrificing resources as the Marsh Island Palworld respawn point has three stars in Pal Population and four in Resource Amount. If you want to prioritize a scenic location over utility, this can be a nice starting point for you.

4) Sea Breeze Archipelago Reef

Sea Breeze Archipelago Reef (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Be ready for a rocky start if you choose the Sea Breeze Archipelago Reef Palworld respawn point. This is because almost the entirety of the coastline is rocky, and trying to set up a functional base as a new player might not be the best idea. However, if you are not new to the game, feel free to build something adventurous here.

Despite being rocky, it is still better than some other points that you get to choose from. The Sea Breeze Archipelago Reef has a three-star rating in Pal Population and for stars in Resource Amount.

5) Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach

Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

The Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach respawn point has a cliffside ocean view. However, like the previous entry, this location, too, has a rocky coastline. If you're not new to the game, try to build a base that looks out at the beautiful ocean surrounding Palpagos Island.

Furthermore, it comes with three-star ratings in both Pal Population and Resource Amount. So, while this Palworld respawn point has a splendid view, it lacks the resources.