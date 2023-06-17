Diablo 4 features some really unique and intriguing build options, giving players complete liberty on how they want to experience the demon-slaying action using their preferred playstyles. From choosing the class to selecting the set of skills and Aspects, there's plenty that you can personalize to create your very own monster-slaying build.

While it might be tempting to choose classes like the Barbarian or the newfound niche, Necromancer, which also received some really powerful buffs with the most recent updates, you might want to at least give the lesser-known classes, like Rogue, a shot.

While Rogue might not feature the raw DPS of the Barbarian or the magical proficiency of the Necromancer, it is a class you might want to invest in if you want the agility to be part of your playstyle.

How to craft the best Rogue Penetrating Shot build in Diablo 4?

The Rogue, unlike other melee-focused classes in Diablo 4, is not bound by the same limitations to its agility and speed; instead, speed and being able to land multiple hits are one of the most unique aspects of the class.

One of the biggest reasons why you'd want to pick Rogue over other classes is if you want to focus more on stacking hits (best for inflicting status ailments) than raw DPS.

However, there are a few skills that can give you benefits of both, with little to no downside. One such skill is the Penetrating Shot, which allows you to deal massive amounts of damage without compromising your agility.

The Penetrating Shot skill is great at targeting multiple enemies and can also act as your go-to skill for most early to mid-game boss fights. It also applies "Vulnerable" to the enemies it hits, which makes them susceptible to more damage.

Here's a complete breakdown of the Rogue Penetrating Shot build, including the skills and Aspects you will need in Diablo 4:

Skills: Penetrating Shot, Punchture, Dash, Shadow Step (optional), Shadow/Poison Imbuement, Dark Shroud (optional, if you want a few stealth skills for evasion), and Shadow Clone

Aspects: Trickshot Aspect, Edgemaster's Aspect, Rapid Aspect, Aspect of the Expectant, and Aspect of Corruption ( to enhance status ailment build-up)

You might need some practice with this build since getting into grips with the Penetrating Shot skill can be tricky while trying to dodge enemy attacks. We recommend trying out the Strongholds first, as it is a great way to practice your skills, earn experience, and level up.

Once you do master this build, you will be able to easily take down any early to mid-game boss in Diablo 4 without much hassle.

