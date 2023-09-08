Best tips and tricks for Expedition 11: Voyagers in No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky has just incorporated a major update called Echoes, and with it, players have received a new Community Expedition. Titled Voyagers, this is the eleventh iteration of these Expeditions in No Man's Sky. This chapter requires you to document your discoveries throughout your journey in the Voyagers Expedition. This article will walk you through everything you should keep in mind while playing Expedition 11: Voyagers in No Man's Sky.

Everything you need to know about the Voyagers Expedition (Expedition 11) in No Man's Sky

This Expedition is pretty straightforward, but the most important task is to scan everything you come across while playing. As mentioned earlier and as the name suggests, the Voyagers Expedition focuses on your discoveries during your voyage through space.

The moment you spawn into your freighter, collect as much Carbon as possible from inside. Some of the Carbon you collect must be refined into Condensed Carbon. You will need the Condensed Carbon to make a lot of Antimatter, which is an essential component in the recipe for Warp Fuel in No Man's Sky. Since you will be traveling to different star systems, you must acquire a lot of Warp Fuel. As a result, Condensed Carbon will be in high demand.

The star system your freighter is in will have five planets, all of which should be visited. Record everything with your scanner after landing on each of these planets. The more you scan, the better it will be for you in the long run.

Once you are on a planet, mine all the necessary elements: Hydrogen, Carbon, Sodium, and the rest. You will need to prioritize Oxygen for your Life Support System in this Expedition of No Man's Sky.

If you come across Copper deposits, mine all of it or at least as much as possible, as you will need a lot of Copper and Chromatic Metal in this Expedition.

Visit the Space Station in every star system and talk to every alien aboard the Station. When you are interacting with them, click on “Request dialect help,” as this will introduce you to a lot of new words. This, in turn, will help finish a few milestone missions in the Voyagers Expedition.

While you are exploring different planets and scanning the creatures on the surface, make sure to go deep sea diving on the ones with large water bodies. This will help you complete a few milestones if you plan ahead and keep an eye out for the things you need.

So, scanning everything is the most important thing you must do in this Expedition.