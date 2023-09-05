No Man's Sky Expedition 11 Voyagers guide - All Phase 3 milestones and rewards

Expedition 11: Voyagers in No Man's Sky is here, and like every other Community Expedition, you will come across six Phases. There are eight milestone missions in every Phase except for the last one. Even though the missions are clubbed under different Phases, you can do them in any order you want. If you have reached Phase 3, you are halfway to the end.

In this article, we will talk about all the missions and rewards that come with Phase 3 in Expedition 11: Voyagers in No Man's Sky.

How to complete Phase 3 of Expedition 11: Voyagers in No Man's Sky?

The third Phase of this Expedition is fairly easy. You will have to grow some plants, dig a few tunnels, and learn some new words. The missions that might take a big chunk of your time are the ones that need you to find specific animals and planets, but given the sheer quantity of these things in the game, this should not take you long

All eight Phase 3 milestone missions, along with their rewards in Expedition 11: Voyagers of No Man's Sky

1) First milestone in Phase 3: Rendezvous 3

Missions: You will have to reach the third rendezvous point on the galaxy map.

Rewards: 1,200 Nanites, 3 Inventory Slots, Multi-Tool Expansion Slot, and Storage Augmentations.

2) Second milestone in Phase 3: Unwelcome

Missions: You need to discover a planet that has a hostility rating of over 84%.

Rewards: 5 Larval Cores, 2 Supreme Hyperdrive Upgrade modules, and Pre-Packaged Launch Auto-Charger Unit.

3) Third milestone in Phase 3: The Bounty

Missions: You will need to grow and harvest 18 farmed plants.

Rewards: 16 Refined Flour, 16 Processed Sugar, 16 Synthetic Honey, and Nutrient Processor Plans.

4) Fourth milestone in Phase 3: Hot Blooded

Missions: You will have to discover a creature with an internal temperature higher than 60 degrees Celsius.

Rewards: Supreme Mining Beam Upgrade and Fire Water.

5) Fifth milestone in Phase 3: Mystery Vortex

Missions: You must collect 6 Vortex Cubes.

Rewards: Craftable Components Plans.

6) Sixth milestone in Phase 3: Red Skies

Missions: You will need to visit a red star system.

Rewards: Anomaly Detector, Supreme Launch Thrusters Upgrade, and Portable Reactor.

7) Seventh milestone in Phase 3: Fear The Sun

Missions: You will be required to dig a tunnel underground that is 2,400 cubic units in volume. It does not have to be one continuous dig.

Rewards: Portal Glyph Set and 17 Salvaged Data.

8) Eighth milestone in Phase 3: Grahi Grahi Grahi

Missions: You must learn 7 Vy’keen words. This is the last milestone in the third Phase of Expedition 11: Voyagers in No Man's Sky.

Rewards: 440 Emeril, Forbidden Multi-Tool Module, Pre-Packaged Advanced Translator, and Golden Table plans.

Rewards for completing Phase 3 of Expedition 11: Voyagers in No Man's Sky

Once you complete all eight milestones, you will receive Construct Salvage companion customisation as your reward.

If you want to learn about the other Phases, you can find them here: Phase 1, Phase 2.