No Man's Sky Expedition 11 Voyagers guide - All Phase 5 Milestones and rewards

Phase 5 is the penultimate chapter in Expedition 11: Voyagers in No Man's Sky. Having come this far, you must be accustomed to the things you need to do to storm through most if not all the missions in each of the Phases. There are six weeks to complete all six Phases, and if you are at the fifth one already, you have done a commendable job.

In this article, we will talk about all the missions and rewards that come with Phase 5 in Expedition 11: Voyagers in No Man's Sky.

How to complete Phase 5 of Expedition 11: Voyagers in No Man's Sky?

The fifth Phase of this Expedition is simple. Like most of the other Phases, you will need to discover a certain type of planet, find a few unique creatures, and earn a few currencies in the game. Even though the missions are simple, the rewards for completing them are in no way shabby.

In fact, they are some of the best that you will get in the entire Expedition.

All eight Phase 5 milestone missions along with their rewards in Expedition 11: Voyagers of No Man's Sky:

1) First milestone in Phase 5: Rendezvous 5

Missions: You will have to reach the fifth rendezvous point on the galaxy map.

Rewards: 1,200 Nanites, three Inventory Slots, Multi-Tool Expansion Slot, and Storage Augmentations.

2) Second milestone in Phase 5: Botanist

Missions: You will have to discover 26 varieties of planetary flora.

Rewards: 20 Triple Burst Fireworks, 99 Kelp Sacs, and Dirt.

3) Third milestone in Phase 5: Eternal Garden

Missions: You will have to discover a planet that has a paradise quotient greater than 90%.

Rewards: 32 Salvaged Data and Interstellar Fancy.

4) Fourth milestone in Phase 5: Hooves of Thunder

Missions: You will have to record a herbivore that is at least seven meters tall.

Rewards: Dream Aerial. You can use this search for a Living Frigate.

5) Fifth milestone in Phase 5: Xenobiology

Missions: You will have to discover six exotic creatures.

Rewards: Assorted Glitches.

6) Sixth milestone in Phase 5: Reality Grains

Missions: You will have to earn 7,700 Nanites throughout the duration of this Expedition in No Man's Sky.

Rewards: 500 Quicksilver

7) Seventh milestone in Phase 5: Linguistic Decoding

Missions: You will have to learn nine Korvax words.

Rewards: Divergence Cube, two Memory Fragments, and Lubricant.

8) Eighth milestone in Phase 5: Stardust

Missions: You have to destroy 40 asteroids. This is the last milestone in the fifth Phase of Expedition 11: Voyagers in No Man’s Sky.

Rewards: Emergency Signal Scanner and two Supreme Pulse Engine Upgrades.

Rewards for completing Phase 5 of Expedition 11: Voyagers in No Man's Sky

Once you complete all eight milestones in Phase 5, you will receive Title: “The Intrepid,” Voyagers Decal plans, and Voyager Banner customization as your rewards.