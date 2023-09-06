No Man's Sky Expedition 11 Voyagers guide - All Phase 6 milestones and rewards

Phase 6 is the final chapter in Expedition 11: Voyagers in No Man's Sky. As we embrace the end of another Community Expedition, it is safe to say that we had a fun one this season. From the initialization in the Freighter to traveling to different star systems in search of new planets and alien life forms, the Voyagers Expedition was jam-packed with entertainment.

In this article, we will talk about all the missions and rewards that come with Phase 6 in Expedition 11: Voyagers in No Man's Sky.

How to complete Phase 6 of Expedition 11: Voyagers in No Man's Sky?

You do not have to finish missions in this Phase. If you have completed all the missions in the previous Phases, all you have to do in this one is click on the banners and collect the rewards.

All five Phase 6 milestone missions, along with their rewards in Expedition 11: Voyagers of No Man's Sky

1) Completion of Phase 1 in Expedition 11: Voyagers

Missions: You will have to complete all eight milestone missions in the first Phase of this Expedition.

Rewards: Electric Jetpack Trail customization.

2) Completion of Phase 2 in Expedition 11: Voyagers

Missions: You will have to complete all eight milestone missions in the second Phase of this Expedition.

Rewards: Navigators Poster plans, Anomalous Wonder Poster plans, and Open Horizons Poster plans.

3) Completion of Phase 3 in Expedition 11: Voyagers

Missions: You will have to complete all eight milestone missions in the third Phase of this Expedition.

Rewards: Construct Salvage companion customization.

4) Completion of Phase 4 in Expedition 11: Voyagers

Missions: You will have to complete all eight milestone missions in the fourth Phase of this Expedition.

Rewards: Ragged Tent plans, Construct Digits plans, and Construct “Skull” plans.

5) Completion of Phase 5 in Expedition 11: Voyagers

Missions: You will have to complete all eight milestone missions in the fifth Phase of this Expedition.

Rewards: Title: “The Intrepid,” Voyagers Decal plans, and Voyagers Banner customization.

Rewards for reaching and completing Phase 6 of Expedition 11: Voyagers in No Man's Sky

You will receive a HoeverDroid Companion Egg for completing this Phase.

While you are on the Phase 6 page, you will also see the following information:

The total distance you have traveled in the Voyager’s Expedition in No Man's Sky.

The number of star systems you have explored.

The total distance you have walked on foot.

The total number of Nanites that you have earned.

The total number of Units that you have received during the Voyagers Expedition in No Man’s Sky.

If you want to learn about the other Phases of this Expedition, you can find them here: Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, Phase 4, and Phase 5.