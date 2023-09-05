No Man's Sky Expedition 11 Voyagers guide - All Phase 4 milestones and rewards

Players must wade through six Phases in every Community Expedition of No Man's Sky, and Expedition 11: Voyagers is no different. Each of these six Phases comes with eight milestone missions. These missions will be grouped under different Phases in the Expedition tab, but you can do them in any order. In this article, we will talk about all the missions and rewards that come with Phase 4 of Expedition 11: Voyagers in No Man's Sky.

How to complete Phase 4 of Expedition 11: Voyagers in No Man's Sky?

The fourth Phase of this Expedition in No Man's Sky is not very difficult but it will be a bit lengthy. You will have to find a Portal using a chart from the Cartographer in the Space Station. You will also need to upgrade your Multi-Tool scanner to get more units for scanning new creatures.

If you have a fear of deep water bodies, this Phase will definitely take a toll as you will have to do a lot of deep-sea diving. But overall, none of the missions are too complex or tortuous.

All eight Phase 4 milestone missions along with their rewards in Expedition 11: Voyagers of No Man's Sky

1) First milestone in Phase 4: Rendezvous 4

Missions: You will have to reach the fourth rendezvous point on the galaxy map.

Rewards: 1,200 Nanites, three Inventory Slots, Multi-Tool Expansion Slot, and Storage Augmentations.

2) Second milestone in Phase 4: Anomalous Travel

Missions: You need to locate a portal, activate it using glyphs, and travel to a new world through the Portal Network.

Rewards: Forbidden Exosuit Module, 20 Navigation Data, and 440 Emeril.

3) Third milestone in Phase 4: Priceless

Missions: You will have to earn 200,000 units by discovering and scanning a new alien creature.

Rewards: Personal Refiner Mk 2 plans and Diplo Chunks.

4) Fourth milestone in Phase 4: Blue Expanse

Missions: You will have to visit a blue star system.

Rewards: Nautilon Chamber plans, Nautilon Advanced Equipment Blueprints, and Supreme Submarine Drive Upgrade.

5) Fifth milestone in Phase 4: Under Pressure

Missions: You will have to go deep sea diving and reach 80 units below sea level.

Rewards: Terrifying Sample, two Powerful Underwater Oxygen Upgrade, and Marine Shelter plans.

6) Sixth milestone in Phase 4: Event Horizon

Missions: You will need to find a black hole and travel through it.

Rewards: 15 Salvaged Frigate Module, three Cargo Bulkhead, and Terrifying Sample.

7) Seventh milestone in Phase 4: The Teeming Oceans

Missions: You will have to discover 10 aquatic creatures.

Rewards: Pre-Packaged Efficient Water Jet Unit, 1,234 Oxygen, and Supreme Submarine Drive Upgrade.

8) Eighth milestone in Phase 4: Gold From Salt

Missions: You must find and collect an aquatic treasure from an underwater ruin. This is the last milestone in the fourth Phase of Expedition 11: Voyagers in No Man's Sky.

Rewards: Three Gold Nuggets and Underwater Construction plans

Rewards for completing Phase 4 of Expedition 11: Voyagers in No Man's Sky

After completing all eight milestones, you will receive Ragged Tent plans, Construct Digits plans, and Construct Skull plans as rewards.

If you want to learn about the other Phases in Expedition 11: Voyagers, you can find them here: Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3.