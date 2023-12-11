Best tips and tricks for No Man's Sky Holiday 2023 Expeditions

As the year draws to an end, No Man's Sky has received the Holiday 2023 Expeditions mode, which allows you to play some of the best Expeditions from past months and years. This is a nice way to relive the past glory that you might have missed. The Expedition Replays will see four Expeditions returning to this game, with Utopia Redux being the first.

In this article, we will walk you through the best tips and tricks that you can follow to make the most out of the Holiday 2023 Expeditions in No Man's Sky.

No Man's Sky Holiday 2023 Expeditions: How to start Utopia Replay Expedition

The Utopia Expedition will need a new Save File. (Image via Hello Games)

Firstly, you must start every Expedition on a new Save File, and the Utopia Replay Expedition is no exception to this rule. Once you do that, click on “Community Expedition- Expedition 9 Redux: Utopia”.

Every Expedition starts with a fixed set of milestones and missions. Most of these tasks would be too easy if Hello Games allowed you to play on a Save File with hundreds of hours of playtime.

So, to make things a bit challenging, you are expected to start a new Save File and begin Expedia 9 Redux: Utopia from scratch. While the Expeditions will feature full-length milestones and phases, you will only get one week to complete all the returning Expeditions in this year’s Redux.

No Man's Sky Utopia Redux Expedition: How to have the best start in this Expedition

Building bases is crucial in the Utopia Redux Expedition. (Image via Hello Games)

Hello Games will spawn you into a cold planet. This might be randomized and will be subject to change if that’s the case. The main crux of Utopia is to build a lot of bases.

So, on your first planet, try to collect as many resources as you can. Raw materials will be crucial for this Expedition as you will need plenty of them to make the Base Computer and the main base itself.

You will need a lot of Copper to convert it into Chromatic Metal. Besides Copper, you should also farm Ferrite Dust and Carbon, which will be crucial for Utopia Redux in No Man's Sky.

Since Utopia Redux is a Community Expedition, you will be sharing your planet with other people. As the days progress, there will be more people contesting for good locations to set up the Base Computers. So, make sure you play Utopia Redux as early as possible.

One thing you need to remember while playing this Expedition is you cannot craft items outside the range of your Base Computer. So, plan accordingly. You will have to repair your starship, and for that, you need to craft a few items. Make sure to craft them while you are close to the Base Computer.

The missions in every phase are fairly simple. So you will not have a lot of issues going through them. As you finish missions, make sure to collect the rewards from each milestone. This way, you will get a lot of upgrades and tools that will make your life easier in the Utopia Redux Expedition.

We will update this article as and when the next Redux Expeditions get released in No Man's Sky.