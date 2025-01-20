Black Desert confirms 2025 Adventure's Oasis to be held in Texas

Black Desert has officially announced that the 2025 iteration of its Adventurers’ Oasis community event will take place in Dallas, Texas, on March 1, 2025. The developers have promised the game's fans that they will get the chance to do cosplay, participate in events, and much more during the event.

What is Black Desert 2025 Adventure's Oasis?

To celebrate the launch of Deadeye, the event will be held in Texas (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Adventurers’ Oasis is a real-life event series hosted by Pearl Abyss, the creators of Black Desert. It’s a chance for fans to come together, meet the developers, and celebrate their shared passion for the game.

The event usually includes developer meet-and-greets, cosplay contests, exclusive merchandise giveaways, and a sit-down dinner with drinks included.

This year’s edition promises to continue that tradition, with exciting competitions, discussions led by studio leads, and opportunities to chat with both developers and fellow players. The Texas location seems especially fitting this time around, given the recent release of Deadeye, an American gunslinger cowgirl.

What is the venue of Black Desert 2025 Adventure's Oasis?

The 2025 Adventurers’ Oasis will take place on Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. The event's exact venue hasn’t been revealed yet but might be shared with the selected attendees weeks before the event date.

How to sign up for Black Desert 2025 Adventure's Oasis

Additional details of the event (Image via Pearl Abyss)

If you’re interested in attending, here’s how to enter for a chance to secure an invite:

Sign-ups will be open from January 17, 2025 (Friday), to February 2, 2025 (Sunday), at 23:59 UTC. Make sure to submit your entry before the deadline!

To apply, head to the official Black Desert website and fill out the submission form. Ensure your details are accurate, especially your email and Pearl Abyss account information. Selected attendees will be announced on February 3, 2025 (Monday) via email. If you don’t respond or your email address is incorrect, your invitation may be revoked and given to another player.

Each selected Adventurer can bring one guest, but you must specify this during sign-up. However, invitations are non-transferable, meaning you cannot sell or give your spot to someone else if you’re unable to attend.

