Black Desert Online Halloween 2023 event details: Darkseekers Retreat, Thousand Fluttering Hearts event, and more 

Black Desert Online will be having a Halloween event starting tomorrow, November 22, 2023, which will host multiple events offering players weapons, buffs, and gear as rewards. Additionally, the MMO will also be expanding on the Ulukita region on November 29, 2023, by adding a third monster zone as well as new questlines involving a conflict within the royal family.

The main questline will be fully voice-acted and contain cutscenes that will be styled like an illustration similar to the Land of the Morning Light expansion.

There is indeed a lot in store for players in the Black Desert Online Halloween event, and today’s guide will, therefore, go over some of the things you can expect from the event once it finally goes live.

Everything coming with the Black Desert Online 2023 Halloween event

1) New Ulukita region: Darkseekers Retreat

Darkseekers Retreat will be the third monster zone in Ulukita, which will be expanding on the previous zones of "The City of the Dead" and the "Tungrad Ruins."

The narrative will revolve around Prince Bareeds III of Mediah, who was first introduced to the game in 2015. The narrative will deal with the feud between the Prince and the Premier and is set to be a rather intriguing plot with an end boss.

When it comes to loot, you will be able to make the Ator’s Shoes in the Black Desert Online Halloween 2023 event. It will be the last of the highest-grade armor that will let you choose between one of the two attributes:

Damage Reduction

Evasion

The Darkseekers Retreat is recommended for players whose characters have a minimum Attack Power of 310 and a Defensive Power of 420.

2) New modes in the Arena of Solare

A full-time practice mode will be made available in the Arena of Solare, along with 3v3 play for both Ranked as well as Practice matches.

There will be an invite-only Custom Mode as well, where you will be able to make your own party and take on the rest of the competition.

3) Thanksgiving events: Thousand Hearts Flutter, Rock Collecting, and Hunt

These will be the three special events available for Thanksgiving:

Thousand Hearts Flutter Event

During the event, which will last till December 6, 2023, you will be able to obtain "Daring Calpheon Seals" by just playing the game for about 30 to 120 minutes every day. You will then be able to use these items to enter an instant raffle and obtain valuable rewards.

Those who lose the raffle and gain no gifts will receive Calpheon Coins that can be exchanged for other items like J’s Hammer of Loyalty.

Thanksgiving Hunt

From November 22, 2023, to December 6, 2023, players will be able to shoot Targargo and earn the Blessing of Abundance buff and Turkey Feathers. You will be able to exchange the feathers for Dream Horse awakening materials at Velia.

Rock Collecting

During the two-week event, you will also be able to collect "Rocks of Abundance" while hunting, fishing, and gathering. By the end of the event, based on the total rocks you have acquired from all regions, you will be eligible to receive items like Shakatu's Splendid Box, 500 Cron Stones, Exciting Adventure Outfit Box, and more.