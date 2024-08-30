Black Desert Online Land of the Morning Light Seoul expansion is coming to PC this September

Black Desert Online is once again on fans' radars as its highly anticipated Land of the Morning Light Seoul expansion is all set to release in the coming months. Developed by Pearl Abyss, this highly popular Korean MMO had been losing its player base for a while; however, with the expansion's release and a glimmering set of collaborations, this MMO can make a grand comeback.

Morning Light Seoul was announced during last year's Calpheon Ball. Recently, with a new Roadmap announcement, Black Desert Online has not only announced the official release date of the expansion but also revealed the upcoming collaborations with well-established IPs and an event focusing on its new playable class—Dosa.

Before Land of The Morning Light Seoul releases on PC, there will be an official Black Desert Online x Berserk Collaboration event

The September 2024 roadmap is here (Image via Pearl Abyss)

The Land of Morning Light expansion for Black Desert Online is planned to be released on September 12, 2024. However, before the official release of this new expansion, a collaboration event with the legendary manga series by Kentaro Miura, Berserk, has been scheduled for Black Desert Online. This grim, dark fantasy series features iconic characters like Guts, Casca, and Griffith.

The event has been scheduled to be released on September 5, 2024. Not much information is available for this collaboration yet; however, the community speculates they will get a chance to acquire Berserk-inspired skins during this event.

Dosa Awakening is coming to Black Desert Online this year, more details will follow soon

An Awakening event for Dosa (Image via Pearl Abyss)

After the Land of The Morning Light expansion, Black Desert Online has also scheduled an Awakening event for their newest playable class—Dosa. On July 3, 2024, Dosa was added to the game as the 28th playable class. It's a swordsman with a considerably simple and easy-to-master set of skills and playstyle.

During the Awakening event, Dosa will be available in his "Awakened" state with a new playstyle, skills, weapons, and more. This is the only event that doesn't have an official release date on the roadmap yet. However, speculations hint that it could be released in late September 2024.

