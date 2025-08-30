Borderlands 4 endgame explained: Specializations, UVHM, and more

Developer Gearbox Software has revealed what fans can expect from Borderlands 4's endgame at the recent PAX West 2025 showcase. For one, Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode (UVHM) returns from past games, forming the basis of the endgame with a new twist. This will be carried by the new Specializations tree, which is similar to Borderlands 3's Guardian Rank and features game-altering perks instead.
Here's everything to know about Borderlands 4's endgame progression. Read on for full details.
How does endgame work in Borderlands 4?
While players will level up and invest in Vault Hunter skill trees during normal progression, they will also encounter Specializations. This is an all-new endgame skill tree that allows them to further alter their Vault Hunter and playstyle as desired.
This Specializations skill tree unlocks upon beating the game and starting Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode, and features four distinct categories: Survivor, Brute, Sharpshooter, and Runner. Each features different perks to use that are unlocked using Specialization Points, which are earned upon leveling up during a second playthrough via a separate experience progression bar.
Similar to Badass Ranks from Borderlands 2, Specializations are account-tied, so once unlocked, players can use them on any future character without having to grind for them again. Additionally, players can respec their Specialization Points using a respec machine in exchange for Iridium currency, allowing them to try out different builds without hassle.
As previously mentioned, players wanting the ultimate challenge should look no further than the Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode (UVHM). This returning New Game Plus mode sees players complete a series of trials, including challenging bosses, after beating the campaign to test if they are truly ready for what lies ahead across ranks.
The developers also claim that players will not need to refarm gear to tackle these challenges, which is a massive boon since players had to upgrade gear every few levels for the Overpowered Levels and Mayhem Mode in Borderlands 2 and Borderlands 3. Those who want to try out endgame versions of other Vault Hunters can create level 30 renditions of characters after beating the story to continue the grind.
That isn't all; Borderlands 4 is farm-ready, featuring bosses with new attacks, dedicated farming zones, and even the ability to replay missions so they can re-earn mission rewards. This is backed by weekly Wildcard missions, a series of random challenges players can complete to earn Legendary loot.
Speaking of boss farming, Moxxi's Encore machine is a new mechanic allowing players to re-tackle defeated bosses without having to reload the game or fast travel to another area. Additionally, Encore bosses boast increased loot drop rates, reducing the time and effort for farming gear.
Gear efficiency can also be altered using the new Firmware system. This allows mixing and matching gear bonuses across gear pieces to achieve that perfect, unblemished weapon build. With set-piece bonuses also in play, this new system will aid players in taking down the biggest and hardest of foes.
Borderlands 4 launches on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 12, 2025, and on October 3, 2025, for Nintendo Switch 2.