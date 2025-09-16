Borderlands 4 Working for Tips walkthrough

Working for Tips is a side quest in Borderlands 4 that’ll have you help Rush deliver rations across a few Outbounders colonies. The quest is short and should not take more than 15 to 20 minutes, depending on how fast you reach objectives and defeat enemies. While not the most lucrative job in the game, sometimes it's all about enjoying the ride, especially for non-replayable missions like these.

To start the quest, you’ll need to uncover an ECHO Log from Rush, directing someone to bring the rations across various locations. The plan didn’t go as expected, and now you’ll be filling in for a tip.

Borderlands 4 Working for Tips Step-By-Step Walkthrough

Discovering the Echo Log

Pick up the ECHO Log from the well (Image via 2K)

The Echo Log is just outside the Launchpad, a few hundred meters towards the Northwest direction on a green well. As you approach the area, you’ll run into an ambush by a few Rippers. Once you defeat them, play the Log and progress to the next step for the Working for Tips quest.

Gathering rations and distribution instructions

Collect the ration from a nearby container (Image via 2K)

After listening to the Log, you’ll contact Rush, who will ask you to finish the job. The rations are a few steps away, and once collected, he will give you three locations where you need to deliver the food. The delivery spots are close by, and with a hoverbike, it should take you no time at all.

Finishing the deliveries

You'll need to deliver the rations across three nearby locations (Image via 2K)

The first delivery location is peaceful, and all you need to do is drop the items at the doorstep of the barn. However, things take a dark turn for the following two locations. Upon reaching the second spot, you’ll find Synth enemies from the Order ransacking the area, and no one’s left to receive the delivery.

Rush will instruct you to leave something at the doorstep still, as someone may need it. Moving on to the final spot, the area will be swarming with Rippers. Take them out to save the person in the house and make the final delivery to finish the Working for Tips quest in Borderlands 4.

Note: Depending on the route taken, the encounter sequence may vary.

Collecting rewards

A well-deserved tip (Image via 2K)

Delivering the rations across all three locations is the end of the quest. Rush will contact you and express his gratitude for helping the Outbounders. As a reward, he’ll also send you a little tip of $1,000 for being the delivery guy, even if the stint was short. Along with that, you’ll also get some XP.

