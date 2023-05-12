Bungie wins $16 million lawsuit against Destiny 2 cheat makers

Bungie has won a $16 million lawsuit against Destiny 2 cheat makers. The company sued multiple cheat developers in 2021, and while most cases have been settled, the lawsuit against Wallhax was left unresolved until last Tuesday. Cheats have consistently ruined the gameplay experience for many, especially in PvP game modes.

The lawsuit that Bungie won will likely send a message to Destiny 2 cheat makers. That said, here's a quick rundown of how the events unfolded and the potential fallout of this entire lawsuit.

Bungie continues crusade against Destiny 2 cheat makers

HUGE: Bungie has won a lawsuit against a major cheat maker known as Wallhax, labeling the cheat company as a RICO enterprise, and have been awarded $16 MILLION in damages

This entire lawsuit process started in 2021 when Bungie sued Elite Boss Tech, who created and sold Destiny 2 cheats through the Wallhax.com portal. In June 2022, Elite Boss Tech owner Robert James Duthie Nelson, agreed to cooperate with Bungie and claimed that the cheats did indeed circumvent Bungie's code.

Based on the settlement with Nelson, the developers then sued Patrick Schaufuss and Daniel Fagerberg Larsen. Although the former complied with the lawsuit served against him, Larsen chose to ignore the lawsuit entirely. This all boiled down to the court issuing a default judgement in Bungie's favor.

Based upon the judgement, Larsen will now have to pay the developers a whopping $16 million in damages. This is the third lawsuit that the developers have won against cheat makers, with this amount being the highest of the three.

For a long time, cheaters have ruined the overall experience of playing Destiny 2. While most of it was restricted to PvP activities, some also exploited these cheats in PvE activities. In fact, many even took to Twitter and YouTube to flaunt these cheats.

testing out the new gun i got and i kind of like it

One very common example is an individual known as Truckin_4_life. This individual repeatedly exploited wallhacks, aimbots and ESP cheats in Trials of Osiris. Not only that, another player was seen spamming the Xenophage in the Root of Nightmares raid on Day 1. Amongst all the raids, Root of Nightmares has the highest Day 1 and contest mode.

With this lawsuit in place, it's safe to assume that individuals who continue to make cheats for the game will be wary now, and subsequently, the number of cheaters in the game will also decrease.

Cheats have been a never ending issue for Bungie, and are one of the many reasons why PvP is in a bad state. The developers have to figure out a lot of balancing issues with respect to the PvP game mode and the builds prevalent there. However, in the absence of cheaters, the experience should drastically improve for everyone in Destiny 2.

