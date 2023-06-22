"Can't be plagiarism": Destiny 2 community divided after Bungie allegedly "copies" artwork for cutscene

The Destiny 2 community is filled with content creators and digital artists who make artwork inspired by the title. However, one image added to the latest cutscene in the game was alleged to have been copied from work that was created by one of these digital artists. This incident has sparked a major plagiarism debate among the playerbase.

The entire Destiny 2 community is divided on the issue. While some feel that the creator should have received some credit for their art, others believe it isn't plagiarism because Bungie came up with the concept, to begin with.

rdmetz @rdmetz @VechainMaxi @ELEMENTJ21 Can't be plagiarism when they literally own all rights to the content and require terms of service that dictate anything you create in regards to the game they have full ownership of

Destiny 2 community debates over alleged plagiarism with respect to artwork used in recent cutscene

While this matter falls in a very grey area, the Destiny 2 community is clearly divided on the issue.

According to many players, Bungie isn't in the wrong. This is because what the individual drew was something that was apparently already owned by the developer.

Aidan Bannister @AidanBannister1 @ELEMENTJ21 When did you make that piece cuz there was a leak of the whole cutscene at the beggining of the season and that was in it I'm pretty sure

Others questioned when the creator made the artwork because Bungie is known for preparing seasonal content, including cutscenes, well in advance.

Furthermore, leaks regarding the cutscene in question surfaced a while back on the internet.

Other individuals highlighted that the artist created the artwork around three years back in 2020 and posted it on their Instagram handle. The creator also mentioned that the post was inspired by Destiny 2 itself.

A few others were not outright accused Bungie of stealing the artwork.

Bryann @_Bryann_18 @ELEMENTJ21 Inspiration? If only. It's straight up plagiarized. Every detail, every line is exactly the same. And something like this already happened this season. Bungie just gets lazier and lazier. Season of minimal effort.

They went on to add that it would've been fine had the developer reached out and credited the creator of the artwork via email or even privately. However, their decision to not do so is something downright unacceptable to them.

𝔹𝕖𝕖 🐝 @bee____sea @ELEMENTJ21 That is a huge yikes. I mean, it would've been a nice gesture if they at least reached out, asking if they could recreate your image and credit you somewhere for the inspo. I realize that it's their intellectual property, but it was your effort that was put into your art.

Others who were in favor of the developers pointed out that Bungie usually credits community artists in its TWID (This Week in Destiny) blog post.

Considering that the weekly reset happens two days prior to the blog post going live, the developer will probably credit the creator in the upcoming post.

Ben Cooper @cooperben048 @ELEMENTJ21 Also, they could be addressing this in the TWID, meanwhile everyone is just jumping the gun. Reset is two days ahead of the TWID so there was going to be a gap between the cutscene reveal and if they were going to give credit. They could do it that way to avoid spoilers.

If that is the case, it would be tough to understand if Bungie had originally planned to credit the artist or if they did so after facing severe backlash from the Destiny 2 community.

☽ EmilyMegan Art ☾ @EmilyMeganX @ELEMENTJ21 I'm intrigued to know how this will go down in terms of copyright. Since the subjects and material used is entirely owned by Bungies IP, but the specific composition and stylistic choices are yours. Who owns what here? Genuine thoughts on the matter!

As pointed out by another individual who was participating in this debate on Twitter, it's unclear who owns the copyright to what. The original Darkness statue design is owned by Bungie, but the composition and style choices in the artwork were based on the artists' vision.

Given that Bungie is yet to respond to the matter at hand, the TWID this Thursday will be worth watching out for.

