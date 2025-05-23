Chrono Odyssey reveals PvEvP system and "single-player content" in an otherwise party-centric MMORPG

Ahead of the Closed Beta Test for Chrono Odyssey, the Chrono Studio has shared the first developer interview. In a 20-minute-long video, Executive Producer Sangtae revealed some more details regarding the game. These included a PvEvP system and a heavy focus on the narrative and single-player content.

Ad

Before moving forward, it is important to note that Chrono Odyssey is an upcoming MMORPG. The focus on single-player is not common in this genre of gaming as most of the time, it’s about loot and getting stronger to defeat the hardest bosses.

This makes the entire concept of the game quite interesting, so let’s find out what the developers revealed about providing players the freedom of choice across activities.

Ad

Trending

Chrono Odyssey brings a new PvEvP system

Players can engage in PvEvP (Image via Kakao Games)

Instead of large scale dungeons and PvP arenas/zones, the game combines these two aspects for a new PvEvP system. This combines the dungeons and PvP arenas into a single game mode.

Ad

There weren’t many details for the same, but it looked like the PvP was active while fighting a massive monster. By the looks of it, multiple groups can fight a single boss and among each other for the loot.

While it sounds fun, it remains to be seen how the game balances a clash between high level and lower level players. More details regarding the same will be available with the closed beta test staring June 2025.

Ad

Single-player content also remains a priority in Chrono Odyssey

Sangtae also talked about how most people are left to do a liner story to progress in MMORPGs, and told they diverted from this path. The game will allow branching narratives that let players discover things on their own; it will also have a lot of single-player content.

Ad

This narrative system is handled by Chronotector, an in-game device allowing players to manipulate time to discover entire new routes. Chrono Odyssey is also based around time travel, so this approach may fit well.

As for the exploration, there’s a seamless open world with Trials, Labyrinths, and Field Bosses. However, there’s also an alternative for these activities for farming XP. In-game activities like crafting and gathering also grants XP

Ad

Simply exploring, Trading, and sharing information with other players is enough for progression. As per the developers, this will allow everyone to reach max level without engaging in any form of PvP or PvE activity.

Chrono Gate (Image via Kakao Games)

For those lone wolves out there who like to do things alone, there’s multiple single player activities in Chrono Odyssey. There’s Chrono Gates, where players will fight souls-like bosses one on one.

The Trials mentioned above is also a rougelike singleplayer dungeon with randomized encounter. As per the developer interview, these activities will be hard, but will provide nice rewards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More