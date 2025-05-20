Chrono Odyssey Closed Beta: How to potentially join (June 2025)

Chrono Odyssey, an upcoming MMO from Kakao Games, has revealed that a Closed Beta is coming in June 2025. The gorgeous MMO, which uses Unreal 5, will be available for players to join very soon. While it won’t be the whole game that’s accessible, it will give players a taste of what’s to come in the future, when this highly-anticipated game finally launches.

Ad

This is a game we’ve been hearing about for several years now, and have yet to go hands-on with, so it’s a very exciting time for us on the MMO team. Visually stunning, and featuring an interesting time-manipulation mechanic, Chrono Odyssey is one of the games I’m most excited to try, when the Closed Beta kicks off in June 2025.

How to sign up for the Chrono Odyssey Closed Beta in June 2025

Chrono Studios and Kakao Games have unveiled signups for a Closed Beta Test for Chrono Odyssey in June 2025, and it’s very easy to try and claim your spot. To join the Closed Beta Test, all you need to do is click this link and select “Join the Chrono Odyssey Playtest.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

That, or you can just load up your Steam Client/Steam Client app on your phone, and use that to search for the game, and select the Playtest Button that way. Either way, you’ll be entered into the pool of potential players who will gain access to the game when the Closed Beta Test begins. We don’t have an official date for the beta as of yet, but we do know it will kick off in June 2025.

Ad

Players will get to experience a portion of the early-game quests in Seterra, the realm where Chrono Odyssey takes place. One region will be explorable, and three of the game’s classes will be available: The Swordsman, Ranger, and Berserker, each with their own unique playstyles and skill trees.

This is also a valuable way to receive feedback for the upcoming MMO for Kakao Games and the Chrono Studio development team. Sangtae Yoon, executive producer, has also made a statement to excited fans:

Ad

“Chrono Odyssey represents years of passion and innovation. This closed beta is our invitation to players worldwide to help shape the future of this ambitious project. We cannot wait to play alongside you, experience the story, and see what each and every one of you think of our game.”

The upcoming playtest is also a great way for players to get hands-on and learn the time-manipulation mechanics of the game, such as Time Rewind and Freeze, which can be used to avoid dangerous attacks, as well as set up flanking maneuvers and powerful combos. It all kicks off in June 2025, and we can’t wait to get hands-on and see how it all feels and plays.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More