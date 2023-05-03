Chrono Odyssey gameplay trailer showcases classes, mechanics, and more

The latest title from South Korean developer NPIXEL, Chrono Odyssey, received a brilliant new gameplay trailer on May 3, which showcased a ton of footage detailing the game world and its combat system. Not much about this title was known before that date, with almost no information being made available since its rather spectacular December 2020 reveal trailer.

Developed on the Unreal Engine 5, this title is shaping up to be quite a spectacular next-gen MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game), with NPIXEL aiming to deliver a genre-defining experience. Read on to learn more about what was showcased in the new trailer.

Note: Parts of this article contain speculations, representing the author’s opinions.

Everything revealed in the gameplay trailer for Chrono Odyssey

The four-minute-long trailer for Chrono Odyssey showcases beautiful visuals and amazing third-person combat, in addition to a set of unique gameplay mechanics. This title is set in a medieval fantasy world, where players will get to explore a vast, seamless open environment spread across villages, towering city buildings, and dungeons that react according to the player's actions.

The real focus of Chrono Odyssey's new trailer, however, seems to be the combat system, which is presented from a third-person perspective. In this title, players will be able to dodge, parry, and block enemy attacks while counterattacking them using what seems to be both charged and normal moves. Gamers can freely switch between weapons mid-battle in real-time, and the combat seems to be quite challenging.

Another major highlight of the trailer is the presence of classes, as evidenced by the showcases of Swordsman, Paladin, Ranger, Sorcerer, Berserker, and Assassin builds. Elemental damage is also part of this game, as can be seen when the player uses lightning and ice-based abilities to incapacitate enemies. It's also worth mentioning that melee combat is something gamers will be able to participate in, with heavy and rapid attack classes being seen in the trailer.

Finally, another highlight feature of Chrono Odyssey is the time manipulation mechanic, allowing players to pause as well as rewind time to gain an advantage over foes. This is possibly vital to environmental interactivity and is very likely to also play a major role in the game's campaign.

Boss battles also seem to be a major aspect of this game, with traditional MMORPG elements, including the presence of multiple players coordinating together.

Chrono Odyssey is set to be released for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. A final release date has not yet been disclosed at the time of writing.

