Chrono Odyssey studio's ongoing MMO scheduled for termination after only four months of service

Gran Saga, developed by Chrono Odyssey studio’s NPIXEL, gave players, known as Captains, some unfortunate news. The game, which had only been around for four months, will be shutting down soon. The title had a lot of promise, but the developer will not be pushing much further than April 2025.

On a positive note, this decision will allow NPIXEL to pursue Chrono Odyssey with a greater focus. While we’re very much looking forward to the developer’s upcoming game, it’s unfortunate that Gran Saga will be leaving so soon.

Chrono Odyssey studio NPIXEL to shut down Gran Saga in April

Chrono Odyssey developer NPIXEL will be shutting down Gran Saga on April 30, 2025. While there is a post on the title's official website, the Gran Saga Global X account also announced the news:

“After much deliberation, a decision has been made to terminate Gran Saga Global service on April 30th, as a result of difficulties in providing a continuous and stable service for users. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has been part of our journey.”

What this means is that on April 30, 2025, the game will officially shut down, and all purchases and downloads will cease. The official website will also be terminated on that day. Then, on June 2, 2025, the title's official forums will shut down.

The Gran Saga forum states that if players want to make an inquiry on the refund of purchases, they need to do so by May 30, 2025. If they are items you’ve already activated or used, you may not be able to get a refund, so do keep that in mind.

NPIXEL left fans with some final words of thanks for the past four months:

"This journey wouldn’t have been the same without you. We sincerely appreciate the time and dedication you have given to Gran Saga and hope you have enjoyed the time spent in Ethprozen. We’ll do our best until the end of service."

While this is the end of Gran Odyssey, it does appear that NPIXEL will continue to push Chrono Odyssey forward, which is scheduled to come out this year from the South Korean territory.

