Circle of Fortune Faction in Last Epoch: How to join, all rank rewards, and more

The Circle of Fortune is one of the more popular factions in Last Epoch. This is because members get increased item drops from enemies and also get access to Prophecies, which lets them have an easier time getting more Legendary gear.

However, the game isn’t exactly clear on how you can make your way into the faction and the rewards that you can receive with every rank up. Today’s Last Epoch guide will therefore go over how you can join the Circle of Fortune Faction and the rewards that are unlocked with every rank.

How to join the Circle of Fortune Faction in Last Epoch

To join the Circle of Fortune Faction in Last Epoch, you will first need to reach Level 9 and be in the Divine Era. Once there, you will need to make your way to Maj’Elka Upper District to find Zerrick.

Zerrick will introduce you to the two factions, Circle of Fortune and Merchant’s Guild. He will inform you of the headquarters of both, so to join any of the two, you will just need to head to the location and register.

You will find the Circle of Fortune headquarters at the Observatory, which is located to the north of Maj’Elka Upper District. Make your way there and talk to Galila, the Faction Leader. Upon exhausting all the dialogue prompts, you will get the option to join the faction.

Circle of Fortune Faction rank rewards in Last Epoch

Here are all the rewards that you will receive for raising your rank in the faction:

Rank 1:

Enemies have a 35% chance of dropping twice as many items.

Rank 2:

45% chance for Runes of Ascendance to be preserved when used items that require at least Circle of Fortune Rank 1.

Rank 3:

Whenever an Idol drops, there is a 25% chance for two more to drop at the same time.

Rank 4:

Affixes are 50% more likely to be Exalted.

Rank 5:

35% chance for double rewards from Monolith Echoes.

Rank 6:

Uniques are twice as likely to have Legendary Potential.

Rank 7:

T7 Affixes are twice as common.

Rank 8:

Items that would drop as Rare above level 44 have a 25% chance of becoming Exalted.

Rank 9:

When a Set item would drop, the whole set drops instead.

Rank 10:

Items from Prophecies are duplicated.

How to raise Faction Rank in Last Epoch

The best way to raise your Faction Rank in the game is to defeat enemies and complete all the side quests and main content. So, try raising the ranks as quickly as possible.