Last Epoch: How to easily link your Weapons and Items to Chat

Last Epoch offers a pretty neat social feature that lets you link your Weapons and Items to chat. It is one of the best ways to improve communication with your team, but the game doesn't exactly tell you how you can go about using the feature.

Linking items to chat is handy when it comes to trading and picking up loot during combat. By highlighting the gear, you can communicate much better with the team regarding what you want to do with it.

It’s a great little trick that not many players know how to use in the game. Hence, today’s Last Epoch guide will go over some of the things that you can do to link your Weapons and Items to Chat.

Linking your Weapons and Items to Chat in Last Epoch

To link your Weapons, gears, and all types of Amulets in chat, here are a few things you'll be required to do,

Go to your inventory and hover over the item you want to link to the social feature.

Then, hold down the CTRL key on the keyboard and press the right-click button on your mouse. This will automatically link the item you want to the chatbox. As soon as it appears in the box, it will become visible to all your teammates.

Additionally, the feature does not stop there. Your teammates can hover their cursor over the item, and a brief item description will be displayed.

So, if there are new players in your party, use this mechanic to teach them about some of the items and mechanics in Last Epoch.

This feature is incredibly handy when you're looking to trade items with other players. By linking an item to your chat, you can tell your teammates that this is an item that you are looking to trade.

So, if you're in the Merchant’s Guild faction, this is a great little trick that will help you try to make communication with other players much easier. Make the most of this feature when playing Last Epoch with a party.