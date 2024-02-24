How to Salvage items in Last Epoch

Salvaging is one of the core mechanics in Last Epoch, which helps you with inventory management. However, the game does not exactly tell you how you can go about utilizing the feature.

It’s very easy to fill up your inventory to the brim as you explore the world in Last Epoch. Inventory management becomes exceedingly more difficult as time goes on, and you will need to find the most practical way of getting rid of any gear that you do not want.

Hence, today's Last Epoch guide will go over some of the things that you will need to do to make the most of the Salvage feature.

Last Epoch Salvage guide

To Salvage items in Last Epoch, the very first thing that you need is the Rune of Shattering. In order to obtain it, you need to buy it from the merchants you find while exploring the world. It will take some Gold to purchase. However, you will not be able to Salvage any item if you don’t have it.

Additionally, and alternatively way to get Rune of Shattering is to obtain it as a drop. Enemies will often drop it upon defeat, so if you don't have the Gold to purchase one, you can go out exploring until it appears as a drop.

Here are a few things you need to do once you have the Rune of Shattering:

Pick the gear that you want to Salvage. Since the item you Salvage will be permanently destroyed, think twice before choosing. Now, once you have picked the Gear, press “F”. This will open the Forge.

In the Forge, place the item on the Gear Slot. The next step will be to select the “Use a Modifier Item” option and then select the Rune of Shattering. You will now get the option to “Shatter” the gear.

Click on it, and you will have successfully Salvaged the item in Last Epoch.

One great thing about the Salvage feature is how you can get back all the resources that go into making the gear. So whether it be Affices, Shards, or Glyphs, you will get them all back in your inventory.

However, do note that you will not be able to Salvage Legendary and Unique items in the game. To get rid of those, you will most likely need to just sell them.