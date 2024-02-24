Last Epoch: How to get the Avarice Gloves

You will be able to obtain the Avarice Gloves pretty early on in your playthrough of Last Epoch. It’s one of the best early-game items you can come by, and it will let you have a much easier time grinding through Eras.

However, to obtain it, there are few in-game decisions that you will be required to make. It’s part of one of the many side-content in Eras, but it’s pretty hard to miss out on the item.

Today's Last Epoch guide will go over some of the things that you need to do to obtain the Avarice Gloves.

How to easily get the Avarice Gloves in Last Epoch

To obtain the Avarice Gloves in Last Epoch, you must first complete Erza’s Ledger side quest. You will be able to find Erza in the Ruined Era, and the item is a part of the quest reward.

Here's how you can complete the quest:

Find Erza in the Ruined Era. Then, start the quest by interacting with him and extinguishing all of his dialogue options. However, the conversation is overheard by Artem, and as you are about to leave, Artem will ask you to bring the Ledger to him and not Erza.

In return, Artem will reward you for it, and the secondary quest of “Artem’s Offer” will activate. It won’t matter much whose quest you take. So pick either one.

Once the mission begins, you need to make your way to Erza’s study, which is located on the eastern side of the chamber. Here, you will be able to find the Ledger. Interact with it to pick it up.

Once you have the item, you need to make your way back to Erza and not Artem. By giving him the item, you will be able to automatically get the Avarice Gloves as a reward.

Once you have the Ledger, Artem will give you a counteroffer. If you accept his part of the deal, then you will receive the Gambler’s Fallacy Amulet.

Avarice Gloves stats in Last Epoch

Here are the stats of the Avarice Gloves:

+10 Armor

+9 Mana

3% of Elemental Damage Leeched as Health

30% Increased Leech Rate

13% Elemental Resistance

These stats make it one of the best early-game items in Last Epoch, and it is guaranteed to help you out if you are struggling in Eras.