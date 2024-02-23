Last Epoch LE-61 error: How to fix, workarounds, and more

The Last Epoch LE-61 error code was one of the most dreaded error codes in its long early access phase. Unfortunately, it persists through the release of patch 1.0 and continues to plague users across all regions. But what causes this long-standing error code? Read along to find out what the Last Epoch LE-61 'Failed to Matchmake' error code is and how you can fix it.

Last Epoch is one of the most anticipated ARPG titles in the last couple of years, finally bringing a middle ground between the accessibility of Diablo 4 and the mind-boggling depth of Path of Exile. However, to enjoy its hack-and-slash action online, you have to stay logged into the servers. This is what the Last Epoch LE-61 error prevents.

Note: The fixes mentioned in this article are temporary options and may not prove helpful to everyone. However, it is worth attempting.

When does the Last Epoch LE-61 error code happen?

Expand Tweet

The dreaded Last Epoch "(LE-61) Failed to Matchmake" error code can potentially pop up anytime during the game. Particularly, this has been a problem during the tumultuous launch day of Last Epoch 1.0, and it is certainly related to overall server volatility.

Reportedly, the LE-61 error code usually happens when you try to transition from one map to another. This denies entry from town hubs to fast travel destinations, especially cross-era.

How to fix Last Epoch LE-61 Failed To Matchmake error

Even when services are unavailable, you can play Last Epoch offline (Image via Eleventh Hour games)

The root cause for the LE-61 error code is a connectivity issue. Generally, you should check for planned Last Epoch server maintenance to check if there are any server downtimes. If not, there are some user-end solutions you can try.

Quit the game and log in again

As the error seems to happen often when you fast-travel or teleport back to town, no progress will be lost if you quit the game to retry. Logging out and back into the Last Epoch servers can sometimes remedy this issue and allow you to fast travel freely again.

Try a different server region

Generally, the server with the best ping will be pre-selected for you. However, if you are facing the LE-61 error often, you can try logging out and selecting a different server region from the login menu.

Flush DNS

When all other options are exhausted, you should try to flush your DNS cache to ensure this is not a user-end issue. To do this, run the command prompt in administrator mode and type in ipconfig/flushdns.

If this does not fix the issue, you can also restart your router to recalibrate your connection.

If none of these attempts fix the issue, you may have to wait for the server to sort itself out. Thankfully, Last Epoch has an offline mode you can enjoy without these hassles while you wait.