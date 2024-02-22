Can you play Last Epoch offline?

Whether you can play Last Epoch offline is a question many prospective game buyers have. Fortunately, the answer is yes. While there was no proper offline playability during early access, it was added in its full release (patch 1.0).

An offline mode in these games is a life-saver for players with persistent low-ping issues. In an online-only ARPG, an unstable internet connection poses the threat of disconnection in the middle of a run, resulting in a map reset upon login and lost item drops.

Here's everything you need to know about Last Epoch's offline mode, including its advantages, limitations, and things to know before you start playing.

Is it possible to play Last Epoch offline?

Last Epoch offline mode can be launched from Steam (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

As mentioned, Last Epoch now has an offline mode. There are two ways you can enter it. First and foremost, if you're on Steam, you can switch to an offline-only mode before even launching the game.

There is also an option to switch between offline and online mode on the login screen before you hit the main menu. Alternatively, log into regular Last Epoch as usual and switch to offline mode from a tab on the screen's upper-left corner.

This tab also lets you return to online mode as long as you are on the main menu.

As expected, Last Epoch offline mode lets you create specific offline characters that you can play solo without internet connectivity. The saved data will be stored locally, but you will be restricted to only sharing stash with your other offline characters if it's not a solo self-found character.

Can you transfer an offline character in Last Epoch to online mode?

Last Epoch's offline characters get their separate stash economy. While you can play the current Last Epoch cycle with a new offline character, you won't get to transfer it to the online mode. The developers haven't expressed plans to integrate any such character migration feature.

Nevertheless, it is handy to have offline characters if you want to play solo self-found without trading, as these can be played even during server downtimes.

