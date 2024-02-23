Is Last Epoch down? Server status, planned downtime, and more

Are the Last Epoch servers down right now? Knowing about Last Epoch server status and any planned downtimes beforehand is important for playing online characters. The title is an exception to live-service ARPGs in that it does have an offline mode, but those characters cannot be played online.

If the Last Epoch servers are down, on the other hand, you cannot access any of your online characters. On top of this, playing through server maintenance periods bring the risk of forced logouts and potentially losing some progress and drops.

Are the Last Epoch servers down right now?

Per the latest reports, Last Epoch servers are currently up and running.

During the release of Last Epoch 1.0, there were server-wide login issues, especially for European users - despite a 24-hour server maintenance phase before it.

While Last Epoch servers are not down per se, there are issues with server stability. The latest update regarding this comes from a developer post via the official Discord channel:

"The team has been hard at work to figure out the bottlenecks we're having with the high load. Our goal is still to increase stability and address slowed services that are resulting in increased load times and sometimes disconnects or the inability to log in."

How to check Last Epoch server status

Server instability may cause unreasonably long load times (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The best way to check if Last Epoch's down right now is to look for official sources. Even though there is no centralized official live server status tracker, you can check the socials:

Planned server maintenance periods will be notified on Last Epoch's X page.

If you are on Last Epoch's official Discord, check the News tab for any known server disturbances.

Sometimes, even though the Last Epoch servers are technically functional, there will be issues such as long load times, failure to load up a character, or long transition time between maps.

If these problems persist despite no indication that the Last Epoch servers are down, there are some user-end solutions you can try. Generally, these are the same first-aid solutions as a connectivity-related Last Epoch error code.

Restart Last Epoch

Logging out and then logging back in may reduce some issues.

Choose a different region. Even though it may be an area with a higher ping, it might just work!

Troubleshoot Connectivity

Restart your router.

Go to Command Prompt in Administrator mode and enter 'ipconfig /flushdns'

Check out our other guides on Last Epoch:

Last Epoch Mastery tier list || Which version of Last Epoch should you buy? || Major differences between Last Epoch Early Access and 1.0 || Last Epoch build tier list for levelling