Crosswind: Everything we know about the F2P Pirate MMO

Crosswind is a free-to-play survival game set in an alternative Age of Piracy, which opens up innumerable possibilities and opportunities for the players to explore. Based on information provided by the developers, the Alpha build is complete and is now being polished to ensure everything works as intended.

Sadly, this confirms that the game is not yet ready for release; it can only be wishlisted on Steam. Nonetheless, this is an indication that things are on track. Despite not having a release date, the title is actively being developed, and we know a few features that are ready and others that are in the pipeline.

Hoist ye sails and plunder the high seas! (Image via Crosswind Crew)

Based on the roadmap thus far, a few features are currently in playtest and will comprise the first 30-40 hours of in-game content. There are three unique biomes with resources to plunder, enemies to kill, and bosses to conquer. Survival gameplay, which includes elements like building and crafting, is functional.

There are three new playable ships that you can command and hoist the colors, as well as one new merchant ship, which, of course, will be ripe for the taking. Naval and ground combat is already functional, and Tortuga (social hub) is in the early prototype stage. Based on the content that's already live, things are off to a good start, but there's more.

Use your flintlock to banish creatures (Image via Crosswind Crew)

There's a lot planned in the pipeline that's currently in development. This includes two new biomes, three unique bosses, three new playable ships, and one new merchant ship, Tortuga (refined version), alongside improvements to combat, crew, and companions.

Naval gameplay will also be refined alongside ship progression and customization, as well as the ship crew on deck. There will be multiple endgame activities, improved character customization/progress, and lastly, a tutorial and intro for new players.

That's about everything we know about Crosswind. Keep in mind that the developers have stated that while PvE is present, there will be optional PvP as well. Hopefully, everything you need will be available via the PvE aspect of the game.

In many ways, and my personal opinion, if the developers can pull things off smoothly, the game would be, in essence, a refined experience of what Skull and Bones could have been at launch (minus the building aspect). That's left to be seen, but for the time being, whatever has been showcased thus far looks promising.

