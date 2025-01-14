Dazzi Noct in Palworld: Where to find, best skills, and more

Dazzi Noct in Palworld was added with the Feybreak Update and features both Dark and Electric elemental types. It even possesses a notable partner skill that can greatly assist players during combat. In addition, its functional abilities, including Handiwork, Medicine Production, and others, make Dazzi Noct an excellent option for keeping at the base.

This guide gives you a brief overview of Dazzi Noct in Palworld, including its base stats, how you can obtain it, its best skills, and item drops.

Dazzi Noct in Palworld: Base stats

Dazzi Noct base stats (Image via Pocketpair)

These are a Level 1 Dazzi Noct's base stats:

Palpedia entry : 62B

: 62B Element type : Dark, Electric

: Dark, Electric HP : 541

: 541 Attack : 107

: 107 Defense : 56

: 56 Work speed : 70

: 70 Handiwork : Level 1

: Level 1 Transporting : Level 1

: Level 1 Medicine Production : Level 1

: Level 1 Generating Electricity: Level 1

A notable feature of this Pal is its partner skill, Lady of Dark Lightning. When Dazzi Noct is equipped as your party member, it will consistently remain close to you, regardless of whether you summon it or not. Furthermore, it complements your attacks against enemies by launching Dark Lightning Bolts.

Unlock Level 52 Technology to craft Dazzi Noct's necklace (Image via Pocketpair)

However, creating the Dazzi Noct's Necklace is essential to use this partner skill. This can be accomplished by unlocking the crafting recipe from Level 52 in the Technology tab using two Technology Points. Subsequently, interact with a Pal Gear Workbench to craft the Dazzi Noct's Necklace. The materials needed for this recipe are as follows:

Leather x10

Fiber x30

Dark Fragment x10

Paldium Fragment x40

Where to find Dazzi Noct in Palworld

Dazzi Noct Field boss location (Image via Pocketpair)

Dazzi Noct can be acquired through various means, though the most direct approach entails you engaging in combat with its Field boss situated on Feybreak Island. This location is indicated on the map and is found in the southern region of the island. The closest fast-travel point is the Feybreak Tower Entrance.

The coordinates for the boss's location are as follows:

[-1342, -1579]

Do note that you must defeat the Dazzi Noct Field boss and get its Bounty Token if you want to access the Feybreak Tower boss battle in Palworld.

Dazzi Noct habitat locations during the day and night (Image via Pocketpair)

In addition, the Pal can be located in the wild on Feybreak Island, although within a limited zone. Specifically, it inhabits a minor region in the eastern part of the island and another small area in the southern section.

Meanwhile, the Dark Egg can hatch Dazzi Noct in Palworld. At present, there is only one breeding combination that yields the necessary Dark Egg for this particular Pal. Place the following two Pals of differing genders in a Pal Breeding Farm:

Dazzi and Omascul

Once you get a Dark Egg from this, place it inside an Egg Incubator to hatch a Level 1 Dazzi Noct.

Dazzi Noct in Palworld: Best Active and Passive skills

Best Active skills

1) Apocalypse

Type : Dark

: Dark Damage : 110

: 110 Cooldown: 55

2) Dark Arrow

Type : Dark

: Dark Damage : 65

: 65 Cooldown: 10

3) Tri-Lightning

Type : Electric

: Electric Damage : 90

: 90 Cooldown: 22

4) Shadow Burst

Type : Dark

: Dark Damage : 55

: 55 Cooldown: 10

5) Thunder Rain

Type : Electric

: Electric Damage : 135

: 135 Cooldown: 45

Best Passive skills

1) Demon God

Attack : +30%

: +30% Defense: +5%

2) Lucky

Work Speed : +15%

: +15% Attack: 15%

Items dropped by Dazzi Noct in Palworld

All potential item drops from Dazzi Noct have been mentioned below:

Dark Fragment

Dazzi Cloud

Electric Organ

