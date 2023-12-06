Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.3.0.1 full patch notes: Crota's End challenge fix, Riven's Lair, and more

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish enters its second week alongside refreshed quest steps in the seasonal storyline, new collectibles, activities, and the all-important patch notes. While the scale of this week's fixes isn't as significant as the launch date's, players will still find changes to a few recurring issues in the game.

To mention a few, delayed sound effects in PvP, spawn glitches in the Tower, One for All challenge completion bug in Crota's End, and several other issues have been addressed with the new hotfix.

Disclaimer: This article is based on official patch notes on Bungie's official website.

All patch notes for Destiny 2 patch 7.3.0.1

1) ACTIVITIES

Crucible

Crucible (Image via Bungie)

Fixed an issue that was causing delayed sound effects when depositing crests at a high-value beacon.

Fixed an issue where the score-to-win value was incorrect.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to revive themselves during revive-enabled modes.

Tower

Tower in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Fixed an issue that caused players to spawn outside of the playable area in the Tower Hangar, preventing access to the rest of the Tower.

Fixed an issue where inspecting items in the Eververse store could cause the game to crash.

Crota's End

Fixed an issue where players were unable to complete the All for One challenge.

Riven's Lair

A random encounter in Riven's Lair (Image via Bungie)

Fixed an issue where only the first player to interact with the end rewards chest was receiving loot.

Fixed an issue where the encounter would not properly progress after dispatching Wardweavers.

General

Fixed a rare issue where transferring between areas could cause the game to crash.

2) UI/UX

General

Fixed an issue where player help messages were not properly displaying in the New Light introduction.

Fireteam Finder

Fireteam Finder in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Fixed an issue where player details were not displaying while in the waiting room.

Fixed an issue where emojis were not working properly on consoles.

Fixed an issue where Listing Details and Leader Info did not appear in the search.

Fixed an issue where Fireteam Finder was showing as active for players who did not have PlayStation Plus.

3) GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

Armor

Fixed an issue where using Arc, Kinetic, or Strand Weapon Surge armor mods would occasionally cause errors.

Weapons

Monte Carlo in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Fixed an issue where Monte Carlo was not granting a full melee charge on its Monte Carlo Method activation when the player had certain melee abilities equipped.

Fixed an issue where the descriptions of Deconstruct and enhanced Deconstruct had missing information between the two.

Abilities

Fixed an issue where fully charged Nova Warp attacks could cause some moving objects to stop working.

Guardian Ranks

Destiny 2 Guardian Ranks (Image via Bungie)

Fixed an issue where the points awarded for non-seasonal objectives and the points shown in the progress bar were inconsistent for Guardian Rank 8.

4) GENERAL

Fixed an issue where throwing a Strand Tangle at specific Oracles could cause the game to crash.

Fixed an issue where viewing player details with invalid characters could cause the game to crash.

The Iron Banner is active in the ongoing week of Season 23, from December 5 to 12.