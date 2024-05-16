Diablo 4 is available for free on Battle Net for a limited time right now

That’s right, Diablo 4 is free right now if you’re interested in trying the game on PC. There’s never been a better time to dive into the game, thanks to the latest seasonal content, Season 4: Loot Reborn. It affects more than just the seasonal content as well, as it brings a wealth of incredible changes to the game, in particular, its equipment. Most of the builds feel powerful, and the game has plenty to see and do.

In addition, for the duration of this free trial of Diablo 4, Blizzard Entertainment has also offered a major sale. If you’re enjoying the latest update for the Action RPG, you can get it for a very generous discount.

Diablo 4’s free trial has begun and is available for PC users for a limited time

Season 4's update really offers players an improved experience. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Blizzard Entertainment announced a free trial for Diablo 4, for all PC users, on May 15, 2024. While it is available now, this offer is only for a limited time and ends on May 21, 2024. Players need only log into Battle Net, download the game, and jump right in. With the recent launch of Season 4, Blizzard has revamped a lot of the features, and many fans have had positive thoughts about the changes.

If you do play the free trial and decide to pick the game up for your PC, both the Standard Edition and Diablo Collection Edition are available at a 50% discount. That means you can pick up D4 Standard for $34.99, or Diablo 2 Remastered, Diablo 3, and this latest game, all for $49.99.

There’s so much to love about Diablo 4 Season 4, and the latest patch. Many of the classes feel incredibly powerful no matter what build you’re playing, though one build does admittedly stand out from the rest of the pack.

The equipment we've seen so far has been amazing. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Equipment has been completely revamped, removing many of the weaker “conditional” affixes. This design change might upset some players, but ultimately, equipment matters more and feels more rewarding to upgrade from one piece to another.

There is more content, from the End Game to new ways to empower and improve your equipment, as well as improvements to the Helltides. This system, originally only for higher-tier content, is now available to all players. Even casual players in the first and second difficulty tiers can enjoy this aspect of the game.

To celebrate this major update and overhaul to Diablo 4, PC players now have a chance to play for free. Just head to the Battle Net app on your PC, and install the game for a weekend of combating the forces of Hell.