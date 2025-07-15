Can you play Diablo 4 offline?

Diablo 4 cannot be played offline, regardless of the console you're on. Like its predecessor, Diablo 3, you must be connected to the internet to play it, as per the official Diablo 4 page on Battle.net. If you want a more offline Diablo experience and don't want random players running around, Diablo 2 Resurrected is the way to go.
So why doesn’t the newest Diablo have an offline mode? This article explains the reason.
Why doesn't Diablo 4 have an offline mode?
Diablo 4 is designed to offer an online co-op experience, with numerous co-op events to compete in. While you can technically play it solo, it does not have an offline mode.
Anti-cheat experience
The inclusion of an offline mode alongside multiplayer makes it easier for hackers to exploit all the client code in the game. This allows players to have hacked items and characters who can one-shot a boss, making for an uneasy experience when climbing leaderboards. Diablo 2 suffered from its open-ended offline mode, which caused multiple cases of hacked characters across all the servers.
The game being completely online allows the servers to remain free of any cheating or hacking, resulting in a clean and competitive experience.
The live service model
A complete online structure is necessary for any live service game. As of now, the market is saturated with such titles, and to compete in this market, Diablo 4 had to take this route, just like Diablo 3.
For players to keep playing with access to new, innovative content every season, live service is the best strategy. What Diablo 4 excels at is making the game completely free from P2W (pay-to-win) structures.
In the game, you can only buy superficial items like seasonal cosmetics and gain access to the premium Season Pass, neither of which increases your power in the game.
Why do players still want an offline option?
While one may have access to an internet connection at home, it gets difficult when they're on the move. That's where the demand comes from.
However, if you're seeking an alternative to Diablo 4 with an offline mode, you can try Diablo 2: Resurrected.
As far as we can tell, there won’t be any offline mode in Diablo 4, although you can still play solo and enjoy it by yourself, albeit without internet connectivity.
