Diablo 4 Tree of Whispers event (July 2025): Schedule, caches, and strategy guide

If you want to get your hands on some quick and easy loot early on, try out the latest time-limited Tree of Whispers event in Diablo 4 Season 9. It will be available to you till July 22, 2025. So go ahead and earn gift of the tree caches from this limited event and have a shot at earning some really good rewards.
In this guide we will break down the event, the list of rewards you can acquire, and the best strategy to do so (especially for new players).
How the limited-time Tree of Whispers event works in Diablo 4
There's nothing extra, just do the regular Tree of Whispers bounties and get an additional bonus cache when you return to the Tree of Whispers to turn them in. You can easily locate these event markers on Diablo 4's world map interface.
This bonus cache scales with your current level of difficulty, meaning the higher the level, the better the reward. Farming for the caches in the Torment difficulty is the best way to acquire the best rewards.
Tree of Whispers farming strategy guide for Diablo 4 Season 9
During this event, every time you submit your Grim Favors at the Tree of Whispers, you get one extra Reward Cache along with the usual reward. Gathering Grim Favors as fast as you can will determine how much reward you can get.
The overall strategy of hunting down the whisper bounties remains the same. Hunt down world bosses and elite enemies, and go through strongholds to get Grim Favors as quickly as possible; avoid long and time-consuming dungeon runs. Even if you decide to run dungeons, do so in a group. This will significantly cut down the time it takes to run the dungeon by yourself.
Remember, the higher your level of difficulty, the better rewards you can get from each submission. Make sure you are running Torment or higher difficulty for the most optimal result.
If you are below Level 60, take the help of a friend to quickly level up to have access to better loot. This event is a fantastic choice for fast-tracking your level progression, getting shared experience points from higher-level dungeons and events by playing with a stronger group. This helps with getting your own levels to an optimal state while getting good-quality rewards at the same time.
These rewards will ultimately prepare you to go through the Diablo 4 endgame, specifically for taking down Greater Lair Bosses and running the Pit.
What do you get from Gift of the Tree caches?
While the overall loot from the Tree of Whispers remains the same, the bonus offers moderately enhanced loot as a reward. Here is what you can expect to get from the bonus reward caches:
- Gem fragments.
- A ton of gold (great for upgrade progression).
- Boss summoning materials (Exalted).
- Gear with greater affixes.
While these rewards may seem trivial, they come in handy for a faster progression in the new and updated endgame of Diablo 4. So don't miss out on these rewards while the Tree of Whispers event is active.
