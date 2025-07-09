Diablo 4: Does Raid Leader self-heal?

Diablo 4’s Barbarians have an ability called Raid Leader that heals their allies, but can it also self-heal? The wording of the passive ability may say otherwise, but we’ve gone out into Sanctuary to test it on a fresh Barbarian, without any gear that can heal, regenerate, or recuperate in any way. While it will eventually have an S-Tier, Endgame build, right now it just has a few skill points, and a dream.

Most Barbarian skill trees that I’ve seen invest at least one point into Raid Leader in Diablo 4 to help allies, but can it also self-heal you? The answer is yes, Raid Leader does self-heal D4 Barbarian players.

Yes, Raid Leader also self-heals in Diablo 4 for Barbarians

Raid Leader does self-heal Diablo 4 players, and you don’t really have to wait long to get access to it. We tested this on a level 1 Barbarian; technically level 2 or 3, because we needed a few extra skill points to make sure we had access to Raid Leader. Here’s the official description:

Every second your shouts are active, you heal at least 1% of your health (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

“Your Shouts also Heal allies for 1% of their Maximum Life per second.”

By that description, it doesn’t sound like it would heal you, considering neither Challenging Shout or Rallying Cry, the shouts I tested this with, don’t offer heals in their ability description. To test this, I rolled a fresh Barbarian, and left Kyovashad to get beat up by enemies. Then, after slaying them, I popped both of my shouts, and immediately began healing.

Unlike World of Warcraft, there are no green numbers that pop up to indicate you’re healing, so you just have to look at the health orb on your screen. As long as a shout is active, you’ll continue to self-heal in Diablo 4, using the Raid Leader talent. At least one point in it is fine, but your build may want something else.

Popping three shouts gave a significant regeneration bonus, when before, I had none to speak of. So if you were worried or confused that maybe this talent wasn’t worth it for you, it definitely is. While it also helps people in your group, it helps you directly as well, saving time on using potions, when there are enemies to be slaughtered.

