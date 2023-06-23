Diablo 4 Elixir of Undead-Slaying: Types, recipe, effects, and more

The Elixir of Undead-Slaying unlocks after reaching level 36 in Diablo 4, so you can’t access it initially. However, there’s a good reason why you should use it regularly once it becomes obtainable. It can increase the damage you deal to different enemies and allow you to gain more experience points. Naturally, it quickens your in-game progression and even helps to kill some pesky bosses in challenging fights.

Like every other item of the same type, the Elixir of Undead-Slaying can be obtained from different chests. Additionally, you’ll also be able to craft it using recipes. However, it’s essential to know the best way to use this elixir in Diablo 4 and what kind of effect it involves.

Diablo 4 Elixir of Undead-Slaying recipe

The Elixir of Undead-Slaying recipe will allow you to create this item in Diablo 4. By doing so, you won’t have to rely on your luck to find this item from chests and other rewards.

Creating this elixir is relatively simple since there’s only one type. You can start making this item once your character level is 36 and you have the necessary resources.

Gallowvine x 15

Angelbreath x 1

Blightshade x 10

Lifesbane x 5

Grave Dust x 3

1000 Gold

Once you have enough resources, you can go to the alchemist and craft this elixir. Once created, it will be added to your in-game inventory. You can also add it to your quick-equip slots to use the elixir easily during a battle.

You can also get this item in different chests. However, there’s no guarantee over which chest drops this particular elixir. You might also find it after killing an enemy if they drop it. The whole process is random again, so it’s best to craft it at the alchemist.

Diablo 4 Elixir of Undead-Slaying uses and effects

Using this elixir will increase your damage against Vampires, Skeletons, Zombies, Ghosts, and Drowned by 20% and your Experience gained by 5%. It lasts 30 minutes, so use them before a long gaming session.

Ideally, the elixir works well against several types of enemies. However, it’s perfect to use before taking on a boss who falls under the abovementioned types. It will help you to do additional damage and bonus experience points will also be helpful in your journey. On the one hand, you will be able to defeat a challenging enemy and receive more experience points when doing so.

Poll : 0 votes