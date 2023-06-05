Diablo 4 error code 395002: How to fix, possible reason, and more

Diablo 4 is still in its Early Access stage. With this game set to go live in another day, June 6, now is a good time for the developers to iron out any bugs that players have come across so far. Since this title is available to a limited number of gamers, the problems that are currently present in Blizzard's title affect fewer players.

Bugs are usually denoted by specific error codes that not only help in the detection of these issues but also in their diagnoses. Diablo 4 currently has a server-side problem that presents itself with this code: 395002. This article will discuss how you can potentially fix this issue.

How to solve "account currently locked" error in Diablo 4

Like most error codes that you will come across in Diablo 4, 395002 is related to a server-side issue. A possible reason for this is server overload. If you're encountering this problem — which comes accompanied by the text, "your account is currently locked" — you need to log out of the game, shut down its client, and wait for a few minutes before trying to log back in again.

Do remember that whenever you're shutting down the Battle.net client, you need to exit it from the item tray itself. This is because once you've closed this window, it gets minimized to your item tray.

Next time when you restart Diablo 4, the issue should be gone. In case it doesn't, restart your system, including your network peripherals like the router or your modem. This should also fix the problem for you.

It's worth noting that this error code does not indicate that you've lost access to your account. This is because it's unlikely Blizzard would ban people even before the title's global release.

Having said that, there's no specific official fix for this error code, and the two aforementioned methods could be a hit or a miss. This error code was spotted heavily during the Server Slam that took place a couple of weeks ago.

Given that it's mostly a server-side issue, hopefully, the developers will launch a fix before this game goes live.

Diablo 4 has been receiving a lot of fixes that have introduced a plethora of class-balancing updates. This title has also seen nerf to a massively overpowered Barbarian unique item. That said, how the title performs on its global launch day remains to be seen.

