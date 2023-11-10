Diablo 4 “Error code 700004” Battle Pass bug: Possible fixes and more

Many Diablo 4 players are currently encountering error code 700004, which prevents them from entering the game and enjoying the new season after purchasing the Battle Pass. The issue is not platform-specific, as players on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation have reported facing the error code a bit more frequently.

When the error code pops up, the game automatically quits, and it’s followed by this message:

“This season has ended, and its Battle Pass can no longer be activated. Log out to access the new season (Code 700004)”

What makes this glitch one of the more annoying ones to deal with is the fact that there are no permanent solutions for it. Fortunately, there are a few community-found workarounds that seem to temporarily deal with the problem.

Today’s Diablo 4 guide goes over some of the things that you can try to solve the error code 70004 Battle Pass bug in Season of Blood.

How to fix Diablo 4 “Error code 700004” Battle Pass bug

Expand Tweet

Listed below are a few reliable solutions and alternate methods that you can try to solve error code 700004 in Diablo 4 Season of Blood:

1) Reliable methods

Here are the two most reliable methods that you can try to solve the issue:

A) Restarting your system

Irrespective of which platform you are playing Diablo 4 on, a reliable method to fix it is to restart your PC or your console. While it may look like much of a fix, many players have reported that they were able to temporarily deal with the Battle Pass bug by restarting their devices.

B) Log in and out of Battle.net

Logging in and out of Diablo 4 and Battle.net seems to temporarily fix the issue for many players. So, if restarting your system is not working, try logging in and out of the game and the Battle.net client to see if it solves error code 700004.

2) Alternative methods

If the above steps don’t work, here are some alternative methods:

Expand Tweet

A) Verify file integrity

Players on PC can use both the Steam and the Battle.net client to check for corrupt files in the installation directly. In Steam, you should go to Library, select Diablo 4, and then go to Properties > Local Files > Verify File integrity. In Battle.net, just click on the Cog icon beside the game before selecting “Scan and Fix.”

Both methods will start a process that will go over all the files in the installation directory and fix the ones that have been damaged.

B) Re-install the game

This may feel like a rather drastic method to deal with the 700004 error code. However, many players have stated that they were able to deal with the Battle Pass error by uninstalling and reinstalling the game on their systems.