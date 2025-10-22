Diablo 4: How is Damage Resistance being reworked in Season 11?

Damage Resistance is being overhauled in Diablo 4 Season 11, and it should make the game far more survivable than it has been in past seasons. While not every part of the upcoming season is filling players with joy, in particular the Masterworking, this is something that should be a positive change overall for both the Eternal and Seasonal servers of D4.
While we don’t have the specific numbers, we do know how the system is going to work, and what it should look like in game. Diablo 4 Season 11 is already starting off by upsetting some players, but I do think this Damage Resistance change is a net positive.
Damage Resistance reworked in Diablo 4 Season 11: What’s new?
Diablo 4 Season 11’s Damage Resistance system is getting a total overhaul, and now both the Armor and Resistance system will have numbered ratings. The Resistance percentages never really seemed all that helpful anyway. The higher your Armor and Resistance rating is, the more damage you can reduce. However, there will be diminishing returns, but we don’t know at what point that will kick off, yet.
Armor now also reduces all incoming damage, whether it’s physical or magical. To complicate this just a bit, there was also a Physical Resistance stat, to show exactly what physical damage is being reduced. The Physical Resistance stat covers regular Physical Damage as well as Bleeding Damage.
You’re also going to see something new in your character menu, no matter what Diablo 4 character you’re playing, for this Damage Resistance rework: Toughness. Toughness is the new stat that covers the “total amount of raw damage of each type you can take after considering all forms of all damage mitigation sources.”
It even shows you which of your resistances is lowest. In the screenshot above, mine is Fire Resistance, at 24,265. Of course, this is also on a level 60 character with reasonable gear, and 200 points of Paragon to spend. I haven’t spent them yet, so this is what you could possibly expect before investing Paragon Points, skill points, or refining your armor.
On the topic of Damage Resistance in D4, Fortify is changing, and is no longer another form of resistance. Instead, when you build up Fortify, it now acts as a sort of extra amount of life. It will keep you healthy and regenerate you when you aren’t at full health, so it should be a great way to stay alive in longer fights.
Overall, I think this rework is going to be good for players who get tired of being blasted and one-shotted if they make one tiny mistake. Of course, there’s going to be a limit to how useful Armor and Resistances will be, and before long, I’m sure players will find it. Hopefully this winds up being a good change for Thorns builds, and makes them better, instead of making them worse.
