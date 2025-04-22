  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Diablo 4 may run into some modern PoE 2 problems by making T4 aspirational

Diablo 4 may run into some modern PoE 2 problems by making T4 aspirational

By Mayank Singh Rathour
Modified Apr 22, 2025 16:04 IST
Lilith (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Lilith (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo 4 Season 8 is just around the corner, and Blizzard Entertainment has been vocal about increasing the game’s difficulty. This can be done by redesigning bosses and making the content harder, something many have praised. However, there are also changes to the loot, which got a few players in the D4 community a little concerned.

Ad

According to the developers, they want Diablo 4 to be more challenging, making the rewards feel earned. Let’s take a look at their vision and what players are concerned about.

Blizzard is making Diablo 4 T4 difficulty aspirational

Mercy&#039;s Reach D4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Mercy's Reach D4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Those who tried the Diablo 4 PTR reported that the Torment 4 difficulty felt very challenging compared to the previous season. While increased difficulty was welcomed, some argued that there wasn't enough loot, something people love in ARPGs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

For those unaware, the public test realm, or PTR, is a separate test server players can try to see all potential changes to the game before official release. These are also used to get more feedback to make necessary adjustments.

During the livestream last month, the developers revealed that over 50% of players reached the highest Torment level halfway through the season. The idea this time is to bring that number down to 10%.

Ad

Diablo 4 may face a similar problem to PoE 2

Lilith D4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Lilith D4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The idea behind the difficulty increase is to slow down progress between levels 1 and 60. Many have praised the decision to make the leveling process last longer, but at the same time, this may result in a shift towards meta builds.

Ad

Path of Exile 2 recently released its second biggest update with patch 0.2.0, and it saw massive criticism. The main complaint in PoE 2 was regarding major nerfs across the board and a decrease in loot.

The lack of loot can also become an issue for some players, as the endgame content requires good gear to complete high-level content like The Pit.

Another thing players are worried about is the seasonal content/achievement locked behind a specific challenge. A Reddit post showcased a challenge requiring players to defeat T4 Lilith in one of the seasonal objectives.

Ad
This isn´t quote "T4 is aspirational " it is mandatory byu/EYES0NLY indiablo4
Ad

Defeating Lilith in T4 difficulty is already challenging. With the Season 8 update, it can get even harder. Some people will find the challenge welcoming, while others may require some help.

Note that PTR is also to collect feedback from players, and there may be changes before launch. It’s hard to measure how much of a change one can expect until the patch notes for Diablo 4 Season 8 are released.

About the author
Mayank Singh Rathour

Mayank Singh Rathour

Twitter icon

Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.

Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.

When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications