Diablo 4 may run into some modern PoE 2 problems by making T4 aspirational

Diablo 4 Season 8 is just around the corner, and Blizzard Entertainment has been vocal about increasing the game’s difficulty. This can be done by redesigning bosses and making the content harder, something many have praised. However, there are also changes to the loot, which got a few players in the D4 community a little concerned.

According to the developers, they want Diablo 4 to be more challenging, making the rewards feel earned. Let’s take a look at their vision and what players are concerned about.

Blizzard is making Diablo 4 T4 difficulty aspirational

Mercy's Reach D4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Those who tried the Diablo 4 PTR reported that the Torment 4 difficulty felt very challenging compared to the previous season. While increased difficulty was welcomed, some argued that there wasn't enough loot, something people love in ARPGs.

For those unaware, the public test realm, or PTR, is a separate test server players can try to see all potential changes to the game before official release. These are also used to get more feedback to make necessary adjustments.

During the livestream last month, the developers revealed that over 50% of players reached the highest Torment level halfway through the season. The idea this time is to bring that number down to 10%.

Diablo 4 may face a similar problem to PoE 2

Lilith D4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The idea behind the difficulty increase is to slow down progress between levels 1 and 60. Many have praised the decision to make the leveling process last longer, but at the same time, this may result in a shift towards meta builds.

Path of Exile 2 recently released its second biggest update with patch 0.2.0, and it saw massive criticism. The main complaint in PoE 2 was regarding major nerfs across the board and a decrease in loot.

The lack of loot can also become an issue for some players, as the endgame content requires good gear to complete high-level content like The Pit.

Another thing players are worried about is the seasonal content/achievement locked behind a specific challenge. A Reddit post showcased a challenge requiring players to defeat T4 Lilith in one of the seasonal objectives.

Defeating Lilith in T4 difficulty is already challenging. With the Season 8 update, it can get even harder. Some people will find the challenge welcoming, while others may require some help.

Note that PTR is also to collect feedback from players, and there may be changes before launch. It’s hard to measure how much of a change one can expect until the patch notes for Diablo 4 Season 8 are released.

