Diablo 4 Mother's Blessing weekend: Start date, bonus rewards, and more

The Diablo 4 Mother's Blessing weekend is the very first in-game event set to go live shortly. While it won't have any storyline implications, players will be able to earn hefty rewards and bonuses during this event. With many complaining about the high amount of gold required to reroll stats in the game, this event comes as a breath of fresh air.

Having said that, here's everything players need to know about the Diablo 4 Mother's Blessing weekend.

When does the Diablo 4 Mother's Blessing weekend start?

The Diablo 4 Mother's Blessing weekend is scheduled to start on September 1 at 10 am PDT and is expected to last till September 5 at 10 am PDT. Players will receive a 25% bonus XP and gold for slaying monsters during this event. It will be available to everyone who's purchased the game, irrespective of the editions.

This 25% gold and XP bonus will be available across both the realms and all tiers. So those just starting out can use this event to quickly reach level 50 and above. Players already at a higher level should ideally use this event to stock up on gold. Rerolling item stats can be an expensive process, so it's ideal to get some extra gold.

It's currently unclear if the Diablo 4 Mother's Blessing weekend will return at a later date. But seeing how the players respond to this event will be interesting. Since this is the game's first event, it might draw in some of the players who parted ways to explore other titles.

Although Mother's Blessing weekend might fix some of the in-game economy issues, problems regarding the limited amount of Platinum available in the season pass or the high cost of the cosmetics in the item shop are yet to be addressed.

While Blizzard hasn't addressed these problems just yet, they might do something about the same in the next season. Dubbed the Season of Blood, the game's next season is scheduled to go live on October 17, 2023, the very day the Season of the Malignant ends. There will be new powers, characters, and a new storyline once this season goes live.