Diablo 4: Sands of Chaos walkthrough (Season 10)

Diablo 4 Season 10 kicks off with Sands of Chaos, the first required story quest of the season. These quests are designed to give you both the story of the season, as well as unlock the new power system. This story begins in Ked Bardu, and if you make a seasonal character, then you will automatically pick up this quest. There’s nothing for you to do, making it nice and easy.
It’s the first of several quests, not counting the “grind” quests, where you need more reputation to move on. If you want to know everything you’ll do for Sands of Chaos in Diablo 4 Season 10, we’re here to help.
How to complete Sands of Chaos in Diablo 4 Season 10
Quest steps
- Speak with Villager
- Investigate the Portal in the Wretched Sands
- Slay Demons and Destroy the Chaos Rift
- Speak with Stranger
- Speak with Shyan
- Inspect the Reputation Board
Sands of Chaos in Diablo 4 begins with a Villager, in Ked Bardu. Before you talk to them, you may as well head out and grab your Mercenaries of choice for this character, and any other cosmetic changes (Horse, armor, pet). Then, when you’re ready, fast travel back to Ked Bardu and speak to the Villager with the green icon.
They’ll tell you that a portal opened up, and demons came spilling out at them. Your next goal is the Portal in the Wretched Sands. The quest objective is directly north out of Ked Bardu. If you’ve gone out of your way to pick up other fast travel locations first, you could ride out of Farobru, but you can just ride north.
Once you arrive at the location, you’ll see a Chaos Rift, and sure enough, demonic foes are out in full force. Even if you haven’t put any skill points in, and show up at level 2, this shouldn’t be a difficult fight. You’ll want to avoid the rolling waves of shadow though, as well as the blasts of Chaos Damage that slowly arc towards you.
Defeat all the demons and the Chaos Rift itself, and you’ll hear from an NPC named Shyan. She’s going to be your primary contact this season. Head slightly northeast from the Chaos Rift and speak to the Stranger, who warns you that these Chaos Rifts are caused by the return of Bartuc the Bloody. Long-time fans might remember them from being mentioned in Diablo 3, and they have been mentioned in several of the Diablo novels.
Though she runs off screen, she’s nowhere near where you are. Instead, pull up your map, and fast travel to Yelesna, so you can speak with Shyan there. She reveals that she’s a member of an order of assassins, and their goal is to defeat demon-corrupted mages.
If you help her, you’ll be rewarded, in the same fashion as we are every season. Inspect the Reputation Board and you’ll see all the rewards, and quests, that will be popping up as you grind through the content of Season 10 in Diablo 4.
This also wraps up Sands of Chaos, and begins the repeatable quest, Bartuc’s Reign of Chaos. You'll receive XP for completing the quest, and your Rank 1 rewards of a Magic Chaotic Power and a Currency Cache at the bare minimum. If your rank is higher, then you may have other rewards too.
