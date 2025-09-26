Diablo 4: Sands of Chaos walkthrough (Season 10)

Diablo 4 Season 10 kicks off with Sands of Chaos, the first required story quest of the season. These quests are designed to give you both the story of the season, as well as unlock the new power system. This story begins in Ked Bardu, and if you make a seasonal character, then you will automatically pick up this quest. There’s nothing for you to do, making it nice and easy.

Ad

It’s the first of several quests, not counting the “grind” quests, where you need more reputation to move on. If you want to know everything you’ll do for Sands of Chaos in Diablo 4 Season 10, we’re here to help.

How to complete Sands of Chaos in Diablo 4 Season 10

Quest steps

Speak with Villager

Investigate the Portal in the Wretched Sands

Slay Demons and Destroy the Chaos Rift

Speak with Stranger

Speak with Shyan

Inspect the Reputation Board

Ad

Trending

The shadowy waves hit hard and can poison, and the chaos blast just hurts (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sands of Chaos in Diablo 4 begins with a Villager, in Ked Bardu. Before you talk to them, you may as well head out and grab your Mercenaries of choice for this character, and any other cosmetic changes (Horse, armor, pet). Then, when you’re ready, fast travel back to Ked Bardu and speak to the Villager with the green icon.

Ad

They’ll tell you that a portal opened up, and demons came spilling out at them. Your next goal is the Portal in the Wretched Sands. The quest objective is directly north out of Ked Bardu. If you’ve gone out of your way to pick up other fast travel locations first, you could ride out of Farobru, but you can just ride north.

Once you arrive at the location, you’ll see a Chaos Rift, and sure enough, demonic foes are out in full force. Even if you haven’t put any skill points in, and show up at level 2, this shouldn’t be a difficult fight. You’ll want to avoid the rolling waves of shadow though, as well as the blasts of Chaos Damage that slowly arc towards you.

Ad

When you arrive in Yelesna, you can pick up your rewards from the Reputation Board (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Defeat all the demons and the Chaos Rift itself, and you’ll hear from an NPC named Shyan. She’s going to be your primary contact this season. Head slightly northeast from the Chaos Rift and speak to the Stranger, who warns you that these Chaos Rifts are caused by the return of Bartuc the Bloody. Long-time fans might remember them from being mentioned in Diablo 3, and they have been mentioned in several of the Diablo novels.

Ad

Though she runs off screen, she’s nowhere near where you are. Instead, pull up your map, and fast travel to Yelesna, so you can speak with Shyan there. She reveals that she’s a member of an order of assassins, and their goal is to defeat demon-corrupted mages.

If you help her, you’ll be rewarded, in the same fashion as we are every season. Inspect the Reputation Board and you’ll see all the rewards, and quests, that will be popping up as you grind through the content of Season 10 in Diablo 4.

Ad

This also wraps up Sands of Chaos, and begins the repeatable quest, Bartuc’s Reign of Chaos. You'll receive XP for completing the quest, and your Rank 1 rewards of a Magic Chaotic Power and a Currency Cache at the bare minimum. If your rank is higher, then you may have other rewards too.

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 15 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More