Diablo 4 Season 10 details revealed: Chaos Powers, Chaos Armor, Infernal Hordes Reborn and more

Diablo 4 Season 10 is on the way, and will even have a PTR between August 19 and August 26, so players can get hands-on with the content ahead of schedule. With the things we’ve seen so far, this could be the most ridiculous season yet, when you consider the power of things like Chaos Armor as just one example. Having more powerful versions of Uniques in different slots? Who knows what kind of new combos we’ll have!
Infernal Hordes mode is getting an update, and there will naturally be other updates, such as new Uniques, and a wealth of class balance changes. Every season, players doom and gloom the game, but I refuse; I’m very excited about Diablo 4 Season 10: Season of Chaos.
Diablo 4 Season 10 offers players both Chaos Perks and Chaos Armor
Diablo 4 Season 10 kicks off on September 23, 2025, and naturally, the primary power source is a Borrowed Power gimmick: Chaos Powers/Chaos Perks. You can equip 3 non-Unique and 1 Unique Chaos Perk at once. There are generic/universal Chaos Perks, and specific ones per class. However, it’s not all upsides, because this is Chaos.
There are very often downsides to these powers too, so you have to consider that when building a loadout. For example, Invigorating Attacks (Magic), makes your next Basic Skill every 5 seconds generate an additional 50-100% of your Maximum Primary Resource. However, your Basic Skills also deal 30% reduced damage.
Then there are the ridiculously strong Unique ones, like Chaos Unleashed. This builds stacks of Chaos (2 per enemy killed, 5 when direct damaging a boss). When you get to 100, it unleashes 9 Chaotic Bursts that deal 300-500% of your highest damage type. Just imagine this on a summoner build if we could make that work. These Bursts gain 20%[+] Critical Strike Chance and deal 50-100%[x] increased damage.
We’ll have to see how these are unlocked, but I have a feeling it will have something to do with Chaos Rifts. However, before we talk about those, I want to at least touch on Chaos Armor. This could be a completely game-breaking idea, and I’m here for it.
Chaos Armor, in short, is a list of Uniques (generic/class specific), that can spawn for item slots other than their intended slot. These Chaos Armor pieces will be for your main body slots, and even weapons, rings, and amulets can be among these.
They will be stronger than the original, have max stats, and no doubt be incredible. Just imagine what combos we can make, when classes that compete for gear slots no longer have to!
Chaos Rifts need to be sealed in Diablo 4 Season 10
Chaos Rifts are another way that Nightmare Dungeons have expanded and updated, and it looks like they’ll show up on Nightmare Sigils in Diablo 4 Season 10. However, they will primarily be found in Helltides. Kill the demons that spawn from them for a host of useful rewards. This is probably going to be the most reliable way to get Chaotic Armor in Torment difficulties.
Torment difficulty will also rarely spawn Mythic Chaos Rifts, which we hope will have a greater chance of dropping Mythic Uniques; maybe even Mythic Chaos Uniques? Now that would be wild.
The Infernal Hordes mode gets a much-needed updated in Diablo 4 Season 10
Diablo 4 Season 10 will also be doing some much-needed revamping to the Infernal Hordes mode. Called Infernal Hordes Reborn, the Infernal Offerings offered on each wave have been reworked, to make them all feel like valid choices as you go deeper into the mode.
That means they balanced existing ones, changed the effects of some, and adjusted the base Monster populations. You will also start with an Infernal Offering, to spice things up as soon as you begin a run. The bosses are also getting some love. Now, one of the bosses you fight will be a Council Speaker and have additional powers to deal with.
New Chaos Monsters will also be found in Diablo 4’s Infernal Hordes, but they aid you upon death; they will grant a ‘Shrine-like buff when killed”. Now that sounds promising, to make some of the tougher runs a bit easier. Occasionally, players will also be offered a Chaos Wave, and the amount of them offered will be relative to the Infernal Compass Tier, each time you enter.
These Chaos Waves shake up the next wave you tackle, with increased difficulty, but the rewards will also be a significant amount of Aether, should you come out on top. There will be plenty of variations to Chaos Waves as well, to keep them fresh.
If you’re tired of fighting the Infernal Council, you can also choose to risk your Aether against Bartuc instead. Bartuc, the Warlord of Blood has been referenced in several books, and Diablo 3; this will be the first time you can fight the legendary entity. All party members will have to invest their Aether to fight this boss, but he’ll drop loot on death, so you’ll still get your rewards. Just watch out for his deadly Chaos Portal attacks!
Finally, they’re going to make a sort of introduction tier to Infernal Hordes in Diablo 4 Season 10 - The Fleeting Hordes. This is done pre-Torment difficulty, to learn how the mode plays. It will feature 4 waves, with limited Infernal Offerings. Two members of the Fell Council await at the end, and you can still spend your Aether on valuable rewards.
Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features
- 5 Off-meta builds to try in Diablo 4 Season 9
- What to do if Diablo 4 is lagging on PS5
- Is Diablo 4 Season 10 the next “Loot Reborn”? Major item changes incoming