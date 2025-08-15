Diablo 4 Season 10's Chaos Armor will let Uniques drop in different equipment slots

Chaos Armor is one of the new Diablo 4 Season 10 features, and it might be my favorite thing in the game so far. It’s such a simple change, but it’s one that gives players potentially tons of power, and will shake up how they gear up some powerful builds. What if the Hand of Naz dropped on a Helmet slot, instead of gloves? Does that mean we can put a different Unique in that hand slot and it helps?

But what exactly is Chaos Armor in Diablo 4 Season 10, what pieces of gear are available, and what kind of power can we expect from them? The latest PTR preview, which was available on Discord, has given us a tease of what’s to come, and we can’t wait.

Chaos Armor will offer fan-favorite Uniques with greater power in new slots for Diablo 4 Season 10

Chaos Armor is going to be a more powerful version of several Uniques in Diablo 4 Season 10, which will drop in different slots than intended. These are more powerful versions of the original Uniques, will always be at maximum power, and will have at least one Greater Affix. That’s a huge, incredible change. This really does feel like a return to the Season of Loot Reborn.

Here's a prime example of what Chaos Armor can be (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

However, you can’t equip both versions of a Unique, sadly. That makes sense, though; that could be entirely too overpowered. That means you can’t wear the helmet version of Crown of Lucion, and a feet version of Crown of Lucion. Chaos Armor can drop for specific base armor types:

Helmet

Chest

Gloves

Pants

Boots

Sorry, no Godslayer Crown Rings. The developers gave an example of how different these can be, with the Banished Lord’s Talisman. Originally an Amulet, it can also drop as, for example, Chaos Unique Gloves. You can see the improvement in the damage they deal in the screenshot above.

This is an exciting change, and I’m looking forward to seeing just how much Chaos Uniques shake up Diablo 4 Season 10 builds, and how easily we’ll be able to get ahold of them, compared to the regular Uniques.

All known available Chaos Armor Uniques

Blizzard has already revealed all the possible Chaos Armor Uniques that you can get, from the generic pool, to each individual classes’ options. You can find all of the potential Chaos Uniques below for the upcoming Diablo 4 Season 10. An asterisk (*) indicates a new Unique.

General Uniques

Banished Lord’s Talisman

Crown of Lucion

Endurant Faith

Fists of Fate

Flickerstep

Godslayer Crown

Locran’s Talisman

Mother’s Embrace

Paingorger’s Gauntlets

X’Fal’s Corroded Signet

Barbarian

Battle Trance

Gohr’s Devastating Grips

Hooves of the Mountain God

Mantle of Mountain’s Fury

Overkill

Rage of Harrogath

Ring of Red Furor

Ring of the Ravenous

Sabre of Tsasgal*

Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty

Ugly Bastard Helm

Unbroken Chain

Druid

Airidan’s Inexorable Will

Earthbreaker

Fleshrender

Greatstaff of the Crone

Hunter’s Zenith

Kilt of Blackwing*

Malefic Crescent

Mjolnic Ryng

Rotting Lightbringer

Tempest Roar

The Basilisk

Vasily’s Prayer

Necromancer

Black River

Bloodless Scream

Deathless Visage

Deathspeaker’s Pendant

Ebonpiercer

Gospel of the Devotee*

LIdless Wall

Ring of Mendeln

Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul

The Hand of Naz

The Mortacrux

The Unmaker

Rogue

Beastfall Boots

Condemnation

Cowl of the Nameless

Deathmask of Nirmitruq

Grasp of Shadow

Orphan Maker*

Pitfighter’s Gull

Saboteur’s Signet

Scoundrel’s Leathers

Shroud of Khanduras

Skyhunter

Word of Hakan

Sorcerer

Axial Conduit

Blue Rose

Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo

Flamescar

Fractured Winterglass

Galvanic Azurite*

Ophidian Iris

Raiment of the Infinite

Staff of Endless Rage

Staff of Lam Esen

Starfall Coronet

Vox Omnium

Spiritborn

Balazan’s Maxtlatl

Band of First Breath

Harmony of Ebewaka

Hesha e Kesungi*

Jacinth SHell

Loyalty’s Mantle

Peacemonger’s Signet

Ring of the Midday Hunt

Rod of Kepeleke

Sustained War-Crozier

Sepazontec

Wushe Nak Pa

