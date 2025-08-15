Diablo 4 Season 10's Chaos Armor will let Uniques drop in different equipment slots

Chaos Armor is one of the new Diablo 4 Season 10 features, and it might be my favorite thing in the game so far. It’s such a simple change, but it’s one that gives players potentially tons of power, and will shake up how they gear up some powerful builds. What if the Hand of Naz dropped on a Helmet slot, instead of gloves? Does that mean we can put a different Unique in that hand slot and it helps?
But what exactly is Chaos Armor in Diablo 4 Season 10, what pieces of gear are available, and what kind of power can we expect from them? The latest PTR preview, which was available on Discord, has given us a tease of what’s to come, and we can’t wait.
Chaos Armor will offer fan-favorite Uniques with greater power in new slots for Diablo 4 Season 10
Chaos Armor is going to be a more powerful version of several Uniques in Diablo 4 Season 10, which will drop in different slots than intended. These are more powerful versions of the original Uniques, will always be at maximum power, and will have at least one Greater Affix. That’s a huge, incredible change. This really does feel like a return to the Season of Loot Reborn.
However, you can’t equip both versions of a Unique, sadly. That makes sense, though; that could be entirely too overpowered. That means you can’t wear the helmet version of Crown of Lucion, and a feet version of Crown of Lucion. Chaos Armor can drop for specific base armor types:
- Helmet
- Chest
- Gloves
- Pants
- Boots
Sorry, no Godslayer Crown Rings. The developers gave an example of how different these can be, with the Banished Lord’s Talisman. Originally an Amulet, it can also drop as, for example, Chaos Unique Gloves. You can see the improvement in the damage they deal in the screenshot above.
This is an exciting change, and I’m looking forward to seeing just how much Chaos Uniques shake up Diablo 4 Season 10 builds, and how easily we’ll be able to get ahold of them, compared to the regular Uniques.
All known available Chaos Armor Uniques
Blizzard has already revealed all the possible Chaos Armor Uniques that you can get, from the generic pool, to each individual classes’ options. You can find all of the potential Chaos Uniques below for the upcoming Diablo 4 Season 10. An asterisk (*) indicates a new Unique.
General Uniques
- Banished Lord’s Talisman
- Crown of Lucion
- Endurant Faith
- Fists of Fate
- Flickerstep
- Godslayer Crown
- Locran’s Talisman
- Mother’s Embrace
- Paingorger’s Gauntlets
- X’Fal’s Corroded Signet
Barbarian
- Battle Trance
- Gohr’s Devastating Grips
- Hooves of the Mountain God
- Mantle of Mountain’s Fury
- Overkill
- Rage of Harrogath
- Ring of Red Furor
- Ring of the Ravenous
- Sabre of Tsasgal*
- Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty
- Ugly Bastard Helm
- Unbroken Chain
Druid
- Airidan’s Inexorable Will
- Earthbreaker
- Fleshrender
- Greatstaff of the Crone
- Hunter’s Zenith
- Kilt of Blackwing*
- Malefic Crescent
- Mjolnic Ryng
- Rotting Lightbringer
- Tempest Roar
- The Basilisk
- Vasily’s Prayer
Necromancer
- Black River
- Bloodless Scream
- Deathless Visage
- Deathspeaker’s Pendant
- Ebonpiercer
- Gospel of the Devotee*
- LIdless Wall
- Ring of Mendeln
- Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul
- The Hand of Naz
- The Mortacrux
- The Unmaker
Rogue
- Beastfall Boots
- Condemnation
- Cowl of the Nameless
- Deathmask of Nirmitruq
- Grasp of Shadow
- Orphan Maker*
- Pitfighter’s Gull
- Saboteur’s Signet
- Scoundrel’s Leathers
- Shroud of Khanduras
- Skyhunter
- Word of Hakan
Sorcerer
- Axial Conduit
- Blue Rose
- Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo
- Flamescar
- Fractured Winterglass
- Galvanic Azurite*
- Ophidian Iris
- Raiment of the Infinite
- Staff of Endless Rage
- Staff of Lam Esen
- Starfall Coronet
- Vox Omnium
Spiritborn
- Balazan’s Maxtlatl
- Band of First Breath
- Harmony of Ebewaka
- Hesha e Kesungi*
- Jacinth SHell
- Loyalty’s Mantle
- Peacemonger’s Signet
- Ring of the Midday Hunt
- Rod of Kepeleke
- Sustained War-Crozier
- Sepazontec
- Wushe Nak Pa
